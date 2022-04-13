‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: An Image Reveals Christian Bale’s Final Look as the Villain – CINEMABLEND

The ‘The Big Short’ actor plays Gorr, The Butcher of the Gods, in the fourth installment of Marvel’s god of thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder It is one of the most anticipated films of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). The film features the return of Chris Hemsworth as the protagonist and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, the new bearer of Mjölnir. Despite the fact that there is hardly any official information about the film, images and merchandising continue to leak that advance the aspects of the protagonists. Now you can see how it will look like Christian bale in the role of the villain Gorr, The Butcher of the Gods.

As has happened on other occasions, the marvel legends action figure collection has advanced the aspect of characters within the UCM. This time it has been leaked how they will be Stard Lord or Valkyria, among others, in the fourth installment of Marvel’s god of thunder. But what has attracted the most attention is the figure of the character that Bale plays, since the ‘live action’ representation of the villain Gorr raised many doubts among comic fans.

As you can see in the tweet below, Gorr will have a much more human looking than can be seen in the comics. One of the characteristic features of The God Butcher is his “alien” look and the tentacles on his head. Something that, from what we see in the images, the character played by Bale will not have, since he will keep his nose. Of course, the whitish color of his skin and some marks on his face will be visible.

Another of Gorr’s key elements in the comics is the escape with which he kills all kinds of divinities, known as necrosword. As we see in the images, it seems that it will have an important place in the film.

The film features Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and the appearance of the Guardians of the Galaxy. In this way, we will see Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax and Pom Klementieff as Mantis. We will also hear again from Vin Diesel as Grott and Bradley Cooper as Rocket.

Thor: Love and Thunder has planned its premiere on July 8, 2022 in the United States. While you wait for news about the film, don’t miss Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which hits theaters on May 6. You can see the trailer on these lines.

