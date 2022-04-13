Thor 4 confirms a big change in the Guardians of the Galaxy

The Guardians of the Galaxy won’t be exactly the same in Thor: Love and Thunder. This is the big change that has already been confirmed.

As everyone knows by now, the Guardians of the Galaxy They will be in Thor: Love and Thunder. During the movie Avengers: Infinity War We verified the great potential that the Asgardian god had together with these galactic superheroes. However, what we did not imagine is that the God of Thunder from Marvel Studios would be so integrated with the franchise of James Gunn. Much more than we expected, if we look at the latest leaks that have emerged from merchandising (via The Direct).

As revealed by one of the figures of Hasbro of the line Marvel Legendsthe movie of Thor: Love and Thunder will feature an iteration of the Asgardian god who will go by the nickname “Ravager Thor.” We are talking about one of the most characteristic elements of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, the criminal organization that led Yondu and to which it belonged Star-Lord.

The Guardians of the Galaxy and the Ravagers made peace at the end of the second installment, although the two groups began their story as enemies. This was because Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) betrayed the Ravagers on his own personal quest for the Orbwhich turned out to be a Infinity Stone. Now surprisingly in Thor: Love and Thunder They will explain to us how the God of Thunder joins the Ravagers. Although surely there is a more logical explanation.

The Guardians and the Ravagers… now they are the same team!

Everything indicates that the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Ravagers have been united in the same team before Thor: Love and Thunder. Considering how James Gunn’s sequel ended, the most logical thing would be to think that it did. Observing the articulated figure of the Asgardian god, the only thing that occurs to us is that he has joined the galactic group after what happened in Avengers: Endgame and, as he did not have adequate clothing, they have given him the first one they found on the ship. And from there comes the figure! What do you think?