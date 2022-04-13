This is what Emma Roberts’ mansion looks like, to which she just moved in Hollywood

Located in the exclusive area of ​​Hollywood Hills, in Los Angeles, California, The property that was owned by British actress and singer Minnie Drive was purchased for $3.6 million by actress Emma Roberts.

The protagonist of ‘American Horror Story’ finalized the purchase of this mansion in September 2021, However, it was not until a few days ago that the identity of the new owner was made public.

How is the new house of Emma Roberts?

The property of Julia Roberts’s niece has an extension of 800 thousand meters (2,730 square feet)which are distributed in two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bathroom, as well as a hall, a living room, dining room, kitchen, pool and other amenities.

The family room is very romantic, it features french doors, which is perfect for indoor and outdoor entertaining such as the backyard; it has a personal luxury bathroom and a sophisticated bathtub adorned with a Venetian mirror.

For its part, the kitchen maintains a very modern design, which is complemented by high-end appliances and it has a space for breakfast as far as the sun’s rays reach.

While in the room there’s a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and a leaded-glass bay window that overlooks the landscaped grounds.

The house was sold with everything and its old furniture and, it is known that Driver, bought it in 2014 for only 2.5 million dollars. She enlisted the help of renowned interior designer, Peter Peter Dunham, who brightened the house with fun, colorful patterned fabrics that contrast with the dark wood floors and high ceilings.

Although the property is not very large, it is in a reserved area behind double gates and hedges, it has a lagoon-style pool and spa; and even has a cabin for visitors, which has a bedroom and a bathroom.

Also this It’s not Roberts’ first Los Angeles property, as he first purchased a modest home above Laurel Canyon, which was sold in 2016 to fellow actress Sarah Paulson.

LThen he moved to a Mediterranean-style villa in the exclusive community of Laughlin Park, which is full of celebrities and that sold in 2020 for $5.9 million to Guillermo González Guajardo, son of prominent businessman Claudio X. González Laporte.

Something that Driver was in charge of giving to this house is to personalize the spaces with a lot of style, where she and Emma’s son will probably have a lot of fun.