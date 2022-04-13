This is the sad reason why Ariana Grande deleted her Twitter account

Mexico City.- Ariana Grande gave us the saddest Christmas ever, because this morning we woke up to the news that he deleted his account from Twitterbut why did he do it?

Just a few hours after his great return to acting with the premiere of the film “Don’t Look Up” in Netflixthe singer decided to move away from this social network that she uses to interact with the arianators (her fans), which sparked a debate among her followers.

Since it became known that Ariana Grande would be part of the cast of “Don’t Look Up”the film generated great expectations, since most of us met the singer in her beginnings as an actress in series such as “Victorious” Y “Sam & Cat” long before he decided to focus on his music.

In addition, for this new film he worked with actors of the stature of Jennifer LawrenceMeryl Streep Y Leonardo Dicaprio, who established themselves as some of the best artists of Hollywood And who doesn’t want to see Ari’s talent by their side? However, the party ended out of nowhere.

Some of the singer’s fans claim that she deleted her account from Twitter for the constant hatred she receives even for breathing, because it is no secret that for several years she has been criticized or blamed for everything.

In 2017 they wanted to make her responsible for the attack that took place during one of her concerts in Manchester, where 22 people died. Just a year later, people attacked her after the death of Mac Miller, her ex-boyfriend, who died of an overdose.

Of course, Ariana Grande is not to blame for either of these two events, but people insist on blaming her for something that was never in her hands and, currently, they criticize her for everything. Even her wedding with Dalton-Gomez It was filled with negative comments.

Among the most recent is the one in which she was accused of doing Asian-Fishing and trying to look like a person with Asian features by the type of makeup he was wearing, as well as making derogatory comments about his body.

Although Ariana Grande did not make explicit the reasons why she deleted her account from Twitter, several of his arianators attribute the constant criticism against him to the fact that he has made this decision. However, in Instagram is still active and is promoting the movie “Don’t Look Up”, which you can already see on Netflix.

Information of Minute Mexico