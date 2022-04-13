This is how Robert Downey Jr and Cillian Murphy look for Oppenheimer, the new film by Christopher Nolan

The combination between Cillian Murphy YRobert Downey Jr It is something that many fans have been waiting for a long time. However, one of the first to do so was Christopher Nolanwho with the creation of Oppenheimer, his new film, managed to bring these two stars together. In addition, of course, there is also the fact that the rest of the cast that completes this feature film is just as spectacular as those just mentioned.

However, the truth is that beyond its stars there is still not much knowledge about what will happen in Oppenheimer. At the moment only the plot is known: It will be a biopic of the physicist Robert Oppenheimer, “the father of the atomic bomb”as defined Christopher Nolan. Likewise, in the words of the director himself, the film will be “an epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the heart-pounding paradox of an enigmatic man who had to risk destroying the world to save it”.

Undoubtedly, a premise that has already given much to talk about. This is because, with this, it is confirmed Nolan’s return to the time of World War II, but there is also the fact of the great figures that he collected for his film. So much so that, with the talent that he has to take advantage of in his film, Oppenheimer became one of the most desired. Although, for now, it remains to wait a while since It is scheduled to hit theaters only on July 21, 2023 and the actors are still shooting.

In fact, a few hours ago they leaked on Twitter some photographs of Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr on the set of Nolan’s film that have left everyone shocked. Well, in it you see them both very different from how they really are, especially to Downey Jr who had to dye his hair for his role. As for Murphy, he is characterized as his character, but he did not make such an impression since he recently triumphed in Peaky Blinders and fans got used to seeing him dressed in period clothing.

In the photographs both Cillian Murphy What Robert Downey Jr They wear a suit that probably refers to the roles they will play. From the first moment it was known that Cillian will give life to the protagonist and who bears the name of the film, while about Robert it is still not very clear who he will personify, but his character will be named after Lewis Strauss.