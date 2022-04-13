They report that Tom Cruise earns more for his movies than the studios

At 59 years old, Tom Cruise remains one of the action actors that people always enjoy watching when it comes to the Mission Impossible saga. Everyone is surprised and sometimes horrified by the dangerous stunts to which the interpreter is subjected, and has even been injured several times.

Since he made Ethan Hunt in 1996, he has not stopped playing him over the years, the last installment being “Mission: Impossible: Fallout”, a film that grossed $791,115,104. Cruise is restless, and not just for the next Top Gun movie: Maverick; since he continues with the recordings of Mission Impossible 7 & 8, productions that have been affected by COVID-19.

Having been working for many years, it is logical to imagine that Cruise already has a fairly privileged position in the productions where he works, but in any case, it is surprising to learn that he would be earning much more than the studios thanks to box office receipts.

A report by The Hollywood Reporter has revealed this information. This is an amazing fact since normally the studios keep 50% of the total collection of a film.

Everything indicates that Cruise is one of the many actors who works under the well-known “first-dollar gross” practice, a term that refers to how actors are given a percentage of the total box office income of a film from the first day. of its premiere.

Due to this, they report that the actor would be against Paramount deciding to release Mission Impossible 7 45 days after its theatrical release, since Cruise would not be receiving the necessary money. A similar situation occurred with Scarlett Johansson when Disney decided to pre-release Black Widow on its streaming service.