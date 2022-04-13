They record a movie in Baca, Yucatan; Will Smith is part of the production?

On Tuesday afternoon the recordings of a movie in the municipality of Roofwhich will star the renowned Yucatecan actress Ofelia Medina.

Last night, several production trucks arrived in that town, which will be in charge of filming, thus calling the attention of the inhabitants.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker