They record a movie in Baca, Yucatan; Will Smith is part of the production?

On Tuesday afternoon the recordings of a movie in the municipality of Roofwhich will star the renowned Yucatecan actress Ofelia Medina.

Last night, several production trucks arrived in that town, which will be in charge of filming, thus calling the attention of the inhabitants.

According to rumors, the film will be called “Cosmos” and the renowned Yucatecan Ofelia Medina will be the protagonist. In the same way, a Yucatecan actor of which there are still no reports. The film is filmed by an independent production company, it will be a Mexican film with a Swiss co-production.

Likewise, said film will focus on promoting the cultural values ​​and historical sites of the entity, for this, the support of car owners from the 80’s and 90’s, such as Tsuru, Datsun, VW, among others, was requested for the filming. .

So far it is unknown what other actors of local, national or international stature will be in the film, which has the inhabitants of Baca and its surroundings excited;

Are the rumors that Will Smith is part of this production true?

Unofficially it was said that Will Smith would be involved, which turned out to be false, since it has no relation to this movie.

It is also said that Roof It will not be the only place where it will be shot, since they are also expected to record in the Salineras.

Among the possible locations are the communal housethe commissioner of San Isidro Kuxubthe salt mines, among others; It is expected that there will be two days of recordings in this town, which had the participation of police officers Eusebio Asterio Uc Novelo and Pedro Ceballos, in addition to 20 people who were involved in this film that will be released in 2024.

Officially there is still no information, but it is expected that in the next few days there will be confirmation of the cast and the direction that the story will take.

