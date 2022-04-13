They helped bring rap to Ukraine, now they are refugees: the story of Fo Sho

The Fo Sho did not expect 2022 to go like this. They should have closed their first album these days with the idea of ​​going beyond the atmosphere between Cardi B and Beyoncé of their first singles. They would have had to prepare some concerts, including one in a European festival, and choose which unreleased to present at Eurovision, after the first attempt in 2020.

Immediately after the Russian invasion, the sisters Bethlehem (or Betty), Miriam and Siona Endale left their homes in Kyiv and Kharkiv and, together with their parents, temporarily settled with a German lady in Stuttgart who generously decided to host them. . A few days ago they started studying German in case they were to stay longer than expected. “When we arrived they immediately asked us if we were Ukrainians,” says Betty, who has the best English of the three, while the sisters listen in silence during our call on Zoom.

It is not the first time that the three have felt foreign. Even in their country, which had a diverse music scene that includes punk, EDM, folk and hip hop, Fo Sho were different. As Betty says, they are proudly “black and Jewish Ukrainians”, having parents from Ethiopia. Along with colleagues like Alyona Alyona and Alina Pash, Fo Sho have added some feminine sensibility to the Ukrainian hip hop scene. One of their first releases, Xtra (2019), encouraged listeners to “feel good about themselves,” explains Betty, regardless of their background (“I show off my complexion”, they raped in the song, “love me or hate me, I’m real”). Then, in 2020, they posted BLCK SQR, a piece entitled after a painting by the avant-garde artist of the early twentieth century Kazimir Malevich. A painter who, they discovered with dismay, has often been described as Russian-Ukrainian, even though he was born in Kiev.

“We want to send as many messages as we can with our music,” says Betty. “We are not interested in talking about how great everything is going, we are interested in politics.”

It is an attitude that has its roots in the history of their country and in the way in which, after the revolution of 2014, it has distanced itself politically and culturally from Russia. Their childhood, which is often difficult, also has something to do with it. The parents moved to Ukraine separately in 1985, only to meet in a medical school. The father became a neurologist, the mother a veterinary. They grew up listening to Destiny’s Child, Rihanna and Spice Girls, and then discovered American hip hop with 2Pac, Notorious BIG, Eminem, J. Cole.

They were black teenagers in a white majority country and as such suffered from racist incidents. On the first day of elementary school, for example, Shona sat next to a white child. He immediately drew a line on the counter and told her not to cross it. In college, Betty was attacked by a woman who told her to “go back to Miami or Africa.” “I thought: Miami? But go to study! ».

Fortunately, says Betty, the tolerance level in Ukraine has risen in recent years. “What I live today is not comparable to when I was 12,” she explains. “Ukraine has improved a lot.”

The sisters continued their studies and started working. Betty, 33, is a dentist. Siona, who will soon turn 20, is studying journalism (and classical piano); Miriam, 24, works in the management of a hotel. They sang together without too many pretensions and, inspired by a photo together in which they seemed to have the same age, three years ago they decided to found the group, just as hip hop began to spread in the country. “There wasn’t much room for the genre,” says Betty. “People thought it strange, they were still interested in melodies. Hip hop is about rhythm, it was revolutionary for their tastes. It wasn’t part of Ukrainian culture. ‘

Soon after, Betty contacted producer and manager Inna Gissa, who listened to their demos and suggested forming the band. “They were everything the market needed,” says Gissa, who also suggested the name. “Fo Sho means 100%,” says Betty, “and it’s also a Ukrainian word, it’s perfect.” The first single, Catchycame out in 2019. A year later they presented BLCK SQR to the competition to represent Ukraine at Eurovision (they reached the semifinals).

Despite the Eurovision experience, the sisters continued to meet people who doubted they were Ukrainian due to their skin color. So they published a post on their Instagram profile: «Since we joined the Ukrainian team of Eurovision, every day they ask us if we are immigrants. We have Ukrainian citizenship from birth, we learned English like everyone else, these questions and comments are weird. We play this way because we have worked hard to become an international group ».

The latest single U Cry Now takes their music and their message in a new direction. It is based on metal guitars and in the video you can see gory images of their country affected by the conflict. The piece, however, was written and recorded two years ago. “The melody was different from the rest of our repertoire,” says Betty. “We were more trap and hip hop, this is a rock song.” When the war began, they realized that the text was perfect for what was happening. “Talk about this war!” Exclaims Betty. «’If you bite me, I will bite too’ is prophetic». The fact that in the song “you cry” and “Ukraine” have a similar sound, she says, is pure coincidence.

The album that should contain the single is, just like their lives, on hiatus. “It wouldn’t make sense to publish it now,” says Betty. “Those songs no longer seem relevant to us, we have to write new ones.”

The fulfillment of the dream of meeting Tyler, the Creator or Rihanna is also postponed. “We are much better off now than when we were in Ukraine, but we are not at peace yet,” says Betty. “We can’t sleep well. We are in therapy. The sound of the bombs traumatized us. We still wake up every night ». It is strange to hear them say this, considering their music, but “we have become sensitive to any sound”.

