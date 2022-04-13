They criticize Emma Watson for an alleged indirect to JK Rowling

Emma Watson She is one of the most recognized actresses in the world of entertainment, since she has participated in major productions such as ‘Little Women’, ‘Noah’ and ‘The Perks of Being’; however, one of her most recognized roles is that of hermione granger in the movie series ‘Harry Potter’.

In this way, during the delivery of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFT), Rebel Wilson, the host of the gala, welcomed Emma Watson with a phrase that referred to this character.

“Our next presenter is Emma Watson, she is proud to call herself a feminist, but we all know that she is a witch”, He commented and later the actress went out to take the microphone.

In this way, Emma followed the joke they had made and said: “I’m here for all the witchesby the way”, which was received by the attendees with laughter and applause.

Emma Watson is a queen for this pic.twitter.com/fng3dHsfYJ — Joe🥤 (@JoePassmore) March 13, 2022

A “hint” to JK Rowling

However, his words were taken by different people as Hint at JK Rowlingthe writer of the Harry Potter books, who since 2020 has made a series of comments on Twitter against the trans community.

The above is due to the fact that she considers that transsexual women are not within the feminine gender, becoming a voice of the feminist movement. trans-exclusive, which, some people consider that it generates hatred.

Learn more: Emma Watson: All women have a history of harassment

In this way, Emma Watson, by saying that she was “for all witches” would indicate that her message is for all women, including those who are of the trans community.

Emma Watson criticized

After his words were interpreted as criticism of the creator of the magical world of Harry Potter, different people on social networks positioned themselves andagainst and in favor of the actress.

Thus, some people pointed out that Emma Watson was not being grateful to the writer, since thanks to her she triumphed; besides calling her false and hypocritical for his transinclusive position, since they consider that he only profits from feminism and makes “politically correct” comments.

Emma Watson, without JK Rowling, would not even know her at home. Ungrateful pretentious. https://t.co/dhtTQjihFS – Paula Fraga (@Paulafraga__) March 17, 2022

Emma Watson is the most fake, ungrateful and hypocritical girl I’ve ever seen. That she profits from feminism at her convenience, but that she attacks who made her career and adds to the harassment that JK Rowling receives. — patty_ma (@patty_ma1) March 15, 2022

I feel safer with a woman like JK Rowling who has had the courage to speak out against a group of people with social and economic power despite knowing that it would be hard than with women like Emma Watson who only know how to be politically correct to like everyone. – Arantza (@arantzacontz) March 16, 2022

Others plus the defended, stating that she had only taken a stand against transphobia; as well as pointing out that she owes nothing to JK Rowling for her role as Hermione or her fame, since she has earned everything for her work.

Everyone loved Emma Watson until she came out against transphobia. Now it turns out that for all she is the worst actress and an opportunist. They are literally applying the “thanks to her you swallow” one. Very “feminist” and “rebellious” of her part. – Poor Violet 💜💚💗✨ (@VenusDeJalea_) March 16, 2022

Repeat after me: Emma Watson OWES NOTHING to JK Rowling. Do not be hypocrites, just as JKR can lash out over and over again with her nefarious positions, Emma can also reproach over and over again that she does not agree and will never support something that incites hatred. SO SIMPLE. pic.twitter.com/493zfvjtXs — Wensley Garbell (@WesGarbell) March 15, 2022