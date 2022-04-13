These would be the minimum scores requested for the ENARM 2022

For health professionals there are different topics that everyone knows because of their direct involvement with the career. One of the main ones is related to what should be done when graduating from university. In this regard, a high percentage aspires to become a specialist to continue their training. But if within your objectives is to present the National Exam for Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM) 2022, so you need to know the possible minimum scores.

First of all, you must remember that The call for this year’s edition has already been published. The online pre-registration period is open and is the first stage of the long process.

The payment to take the exam this year has a cost of three thousand pesos. While the test will be held from September 27 to 29. Although a clarification that the ENARM 2022 call mentions is that its application will be subject to the instructions and measures that the health authorities determine in relation to the health emergency by Covid-19. With this in mind, it is possible that there will be changes if there is a reversal of the epidemiological traffic light.

official headquarters

This year there are four venues throughout the national territory but the biggest novelty is that Mexico City does not appear. Now a better distribution in the country was sought and the selection was as follows.

Hermosillo, Sonora. Leon, Guanajuato. Puebla, Puebla. Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas.

What is the exam for?

It is an objective and consensual instrument for measuring knowledge in the context of the practice of general medicine, which constitutes the first stage of the process to enter the National System of Medical Residencies (SNRM).

The ENARM is developed through audited and notarially certified processes in all its phases, it has a comprehensive security system that guarantees the quality, security and confidentiality of the process.

General purpose

Select Mexican and foreign general practitioners and physicians who aspire to complete a medical residency through a specialty university course.

Specific goal

Carry out the selection of medical doctors and general practitioners aspiring to pursue a medical residency through an equitable, transparent, legal and professional process. It does so through the application of an objective and valid tool for measuring contextualized knowledge in clinical cases corresponding to the competencies of a general practitioner.

While one of the most important parts of the ENARM 2022 is related to the minimum scores for each specialty. Until now, this information has not been published, but as a basis, what happened last year can be observed. It is the best parameter and it is a good way to identify the rating you need depending on the area you want to focus on.

Available options

In that tenor, for this 2022 there are 27 direct entry specialties that can be chosen and they are the following.

Pathological anatomy.

Anesthesiology.

Audiology, Otoneurology and Phoniatrics.

Quality of Clinical Care.

General Surgery.

Epidemiology.

Medical Genetics.

Geriatrics.

Gynecology and Obstetrics.

Imaging, Diagnostic and Therapeutic.

Physical Activity and Sports Medicine.

Rehabilitation Medicine.

Emergency Medicine.

Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

Family Medicine.

Internal Medicine.

Legal Medicine.

Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging.

Preventive medicine.

Pneumology.

Ophthalmology.

Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery.

Clinical Pathology.

Pediatrics.

Psychiatry.

Radiation Oncology.

Traumatology and orthopedics.

That said, we share with you the results of the 2021 edition endorsed by the Inter-institutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS). They are divided by nationality and something very important is that for the second consecutive year the specialty will now be chosen after presenting the test.