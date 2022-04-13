These are the most sophisticated looks of Antonela Roccuzzo

If we talk about Dior, we think of Natalie Portman, Anya Taylor Joy or Jennifer Lawrence. If we think of Louis Vuittonwe have Alicia Vikander, Sophie Turner or Antonella Roccuzzo. This last influencer and wife of the Argentine soccer player, Lionel Messi, teaches us three outfits signed by the French luxury firm.

Very few celebrities have created a bond with brands luxurious. It is an instant union that is made between the famous and the design house, since the celebrity must be able to exploit and influence the designs of the firm. One of those most luxurious unions is that of Antonella Roccuzzo and Louis Vuitton, and here we show you which are the best outfits that this duo has given.

Antonela Roccuzzo joins Louis Vuitton to create one of the most chic fusions in fashion. Photo: Instagram.

In one of the first parades that he attended Louis Vuitton, Antonella Roccuzzo She opted for a black and white miniskirt paired with a black cowl neck blouse, white bag and black stilettos with crystal straps. This is a look super formal and sensual, thanks to the short skirt that shows legs and pointed shoes that allow to stylize them.

The influencer adapts the daring looks of Louis Vuitton and turns them into more accessible outfits. Photo: Instagram.

Another of the outfits from luxury from Antonella Roccuzzo With Louis Vuitton it was this one where she chose a simple short black dress with a round neckline along with a bomber jacket printed in white, red, brown and light blue, and platform ankle boots with a square toe in the same colors as her coat.

In this case, the influencer opted for a very simple dress but gave it a twist with the colorful jacket and boots. If you are going to wear a “heavy” type of shoe like the one in Antonella Roccuzzoit is best not to add more volume or visual weight in other areas of the look.

Related news

Antonela Roccuzzo is encouraged to a super sensual and classic look. Photo: Instagram.

For the last parade that Louis Vuitton made in Paris, Antonella Roccuzzo She opted for a dark blue blazer dress with black lapels and large gold buttons. She finished off her outfit with black platform sandals and a black quilted bag.

East luxurious The coat-shaped dress fit the Argentine like a glove and, despite being a classic, it also retains sensuality as it allows you to show legs and a little cleavage.

Antonella Roccuzzo and Louis Vuitton create a perfect duo where classicism converges with a pinch of modernity, luxury and sensuality. do you like their outfits?

