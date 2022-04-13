These are the confirmed games for Xbox Game Pass that will arrive in May

April is not over yet, but we already have a good list of confirmed games for Xbox Game Pass that will arrive in may. And this comes as quite a surprise, as we don’t usually get a great indication of what’s coming to the service until Microsoft formally announces (at least) two batches each month, but Xbox Game Pass in May 2022 already looks pretty stacked midway through. April, with some good names on the list of games to come.

Thinking about the games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in May, the big standout so far is Sniper Elite 5which will launch directly on the service on May 26, as will every game on the list so far: games like Trek to Yomi, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, and Pac-Man Museum+ will all arrive on their launch day on the service. , and quite a few more are likely to be announced.

Take advantage of this great offer of 6 months of Xbox Game Pass

Confirmed games for Xbox Game Pass

Two Point Campus was also included in the list of confirmed games for Xbox Game Pass that will arrive in May, but unfortunately it has been delayed until August. There seems to be a small chance that A Plague Tale: Requiem ends up coming to the service in May 2022, but it’s probably not worth getting your hopes up. All in all, you must not forget that we also have a lot to look forward to in April 2022.

Now available 3 new games on Xbox Game Pass

Lost in Random, Bugsnax, Unsouled plus games to be announced next week. This is what we know about the confirmed games for Xbox Game Pass in May 2022 to date: