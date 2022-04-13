These are the actors confirmed to give life to the famous dolls

The live-action movie about the popular Barbie doll, which will be produced by Warner Bros, has confirmed two new actors, Will Ferrell and Emma Mackey, who will join the cast led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Under the name of ‘Barbie’, this will be the first film that will bring the popular toys to “real life”, with “flesh and blood” characters. Although not much is yet known about the story and other details, it is estimated that the production will start shooting this year in London, and will hit theaters in 2023.

As for the actors who join the cast, it is speculated that Will Ferrell, an award-winning American comedian, would play the director of the company that manufactures the dolls.

For his part, nothing has been said about the role of Mackey. The actress has appeared in successful films and series such as ‘Tic’, ‘sex education’, ‘The Winter Lake’ Y ‘Eiffel’. For his brilliant performance in ‘sex education’last year she was nominated for Best Comedian Actress at the British Academy Television Awards.

For some time now, the protagonists of this romantic comedy had been announced: Margot Robbie, the Harley Quinn of ‘The Suicide Squad’, like Barbei; and Ryan Gosling, actor in the multi-award winning ‘La La Land’in the role of Ken.

Also confirmed are actors Ameica Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu and Alexandra Shipp.

It has been speculated that the film deals with the history of the company that makes the dolls, Mattel Inc., an American company founded in 1945 by Harold Matson and Elliot Handler. Among its most popular products are, in addition to Barbie, Hot Wheels, Monster High, Ever After High, Max Steel and Masters of the Universe.

Mattel is currently one of the main multinationals dedicated to toys. After going public in New York in 1963, its earnings quadrupled to $100 million in less than two years.

As for the Barbie universe, the company is creating more and more dolls that represent different professions, nationalities and historical figures.

That is why, last year, they paid tribute to Cuban Celia Cruz by launching a Barbie that looks like the iconic singer. The world premiere of this doll took place just as Hispanic Heritage Month began in the United States, on September 15.