These are the 5 candidates one by one

The Oscars are the highest recognition for professionals in the film industry, and the next Sunday it will be revealed which of the five nominees for best leading actor he will return home with the precious golden statuette under his arm. Among them there is a Spaniard, Javier Bardem. Let’s go through all the candidates for the award one by one.

Will Smith for ‘The Williams Method’

The 53-year-old Philadelphia actor is the star of ‘The Williams Method’movie that counts the story of tennis players Serena and Venus Williams. interprets to Richard Williams, father of the sisters and head coach of both when the family did not have enough resources to take them to elite schools where great athletes are trained.

The film has been a complete success not only for the biographical narration of the beginnings of these two sports legends, but also for giving visibility to the story of some lower-class black women who make their way in a discipline traditionally occupied by white people and privileged.

Will Smith stands out for his brilliant performance in the film, and for this reason he is the favorite to win the Oscar. is the third time he is nominated in this same category. He did not get the award for ‘Ali’ in 2001, nor for ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ in 2007. It is often said that the third time is the charm, but the truth is that the actor will not lack competition despite to start as a favourite.

Benedict Cumberbatch for ‘The Power of the Dog’

‘The power of the dog’ It is one of the films that raises the highest expectations for this year’s Oscars. A dramatic western that tells the story of two brothers who own a ranch, and who have very different personalities. It is directed by Jane Campionwho is back behind the cameras after twelve years and who is the favorite to win the Oscar for best direction. benedict cumberbatch could win the title thanks to his role as Phil Burbank in the film. A production that is very different from the ones he usually stars in, such as ‘Doctor Strange’ or the ‘Sherlock Holmes’ series, and where he plays elegant, cynical and a bit stuffy characters. This time gets into the skin of a cowboy dirty, foul-mouthed, and violent; but at the same time it is incredibly deep and full of secrets.

Andrew Garfield for ‘tick, tick… Boom!’

The 38-year-old could be proclaimed best actor for his performance in ‘tick, tick… Boom!’. The old Spiderman demonstrates in this film, that he has become one of the most successful of this season on Netflixwho also has a talent for musicals.

The production recounts the hardships experienced by the famous playwright Jonathan Larson, who gave birth to Andrew Garfield, when he became a creator of musicals on Broadway before the arrival of his great success, ‘Rent’. In addition, this film marks the Lin-Manuel Miranda’s debut in film directing.

Denzel Washington for ‘Macbeth’

Although ‘Macbeth’a film adaptation of shakespeare classicis not among the favorite films in this year’s edition, the Academy recognizes the quality of the performance of Denzel Washington bringing this famous literary character to the big screen.

The 67-year-old actor is already a veteran of the Oscars, as this is his sixth nomination in the category of best actor and, in case of winning, it would also be the third statuette what you get

Javier Bardem for ‘Being the Ricardos’

It is the only spanish from the favorites list, and has earned his nomination thanks to his role in ‘Being the Ricardos’where interprets Desi Arnazhusband of comedian and actress Lucille Ball. The film chronicles the course of a key week in the filming of the series ‘I Love Lucy’, where the couple’s personal and professional relationship hangs in the balance.