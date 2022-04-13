The worst dressed in the history of the Oscars

Of all the red carpets that are held prior to the competitions and awards ceremonies in the film industry, the Oscars is the most mediatic of the year. Fortunately, next Sunday, March 27, the wait will be over.

In the same way that predictions are made about which nominees will receive the coveted statuette, the pools are also opened about who will star in the most viral moment or will dare with the most daring outfit on the red carpet prior to the 2022 Oscar Awards.





And it is that just as the winners of each edition are recorded in the history of cinema, the worst outfits are also archived for posterity in the world of fashion. These ten disasters in style key go beyond the subjectivity in the taste of each one or the trends of each era and, for that reason, they have earned a place in the history of the worst outfits ever seen in Hollywood.

The singer Bjork posing during the 73rd edition of the Oscars 2001 GTRES

As confirmed by a survey conducted by the British newspaper Daily Telegraph, the dress that Björk wore in the 2001 Oscar edition has become one of the most iconic in the history of the event. However, the fact that it is one of the most remembered does not make it a good wardrobe choice.

The singer appeared on the red carpet in a short feather dress that simulated the shape of a swan. The garment even had an artificial head of the animal, which was wrapped around her neck, and an egg as an accessory. The Icelandic dress, designed by Marjan Pejoski, was more typical of a costume party than a gala, so criticism and parodies of it were not long in coming.

The journalist Willow Bay during the Oscar Gala in 2015 Third parties

Without going too far, 2015 witnessed one of the worst dressed at the Oscars. The journalist Willow Bay attended the film competition with a design by Rodarte that was intended to be a tribute to the Star Wars universe. The asymmetrical suit with several unconnected fabrics showed off in an unattractive way the illustration of Master Yoda on the skirt of the dress. A stylistic nonsense that, again, was not forgotten.

Kim Basinger in her own design at the 1990 Oscars Third parties

Actress Kim Basinger was the author of a real stylistic crime in 2011, when she wore her own asymmetrical white silk design at the Oscars, which made her look like a real wedding cake on stage.

Faith Fill on the red carpet at the 2002 Oscars, wearing a Versace dress Third parties

Faith Hill went to the Oscars in 2004 to perform ‘Over the Rainbow’ on stage. It seems that the country singer wanted to internalize the theme with all her might and captured it even on the red carpet with a Versace dress in all the colors of the rainbow.

The singer Christina Aguilera posing during the Vanity Fair party on the occasion of the 77th edition of the Oscar Awards 2005 ©GTRESONLINE

Christina Aguilera attended the post-Oscar party, organized by Vanity Fair, in a midi dress with straps and a crossover neckline and a skirt fitted at the waist and a puffed skirt with tulle detail. A sweet outfit, due to the pastel blue color, which did not favor her silhouette and which, combined with the hairstyle and makeup, caused a “cupcake” effect.

Jennifer Connell at the 2002 Oscars Third parties

In 2002 Jennifer Conelly won her first Oscar for her performance in ‘A Beautiful Mind’. What was not so wonderful that night was the dress in which she received her award, a cream dress with pleats on the skirt and a strapless neckline. The final blow to her look was dealt by her with a pastel yellow scarf.

Kate Winslet on the Oscars red carpet in 1996 Third parties

Although Kate Winslet is usually successful in these types of events, her beginnings were not so memorable. In 1996, at just 20 years old, the actress attended the Oscars in a pastel lilac dress by Vivienne Westwood. Archaic and too classic for her age, Winslet’s dress looked like something out of a Titanic wardrobe. The final touch of her outfit, and that ended up sinking her, was a fuchsia shawl that kicked off with the tone of her dress.

Lizzy Gardiner at the Oscar Awards (1995) Third parties

Many Oscar guests seek to stand out on the red carpet at any cost. On the night of the 1995 Oscars, Lizzy Gardiner’s starring appearance in a dress made entirely of American Express cards captured the flashes and all eyes on the red carpet. Leaving aside the spectacular and originality of the garment, the outfit was not suitable for a gala of the caliber of the Oscars.

Whoopi Goldberg during the delivery of the Oscars, in the year 2002 Third parties

The dress -if you can call it that- of Whoopi Goldberg at the 1993 Oscar Gala will go down as one of the biggest styling ‘blunders’ in history. The ‘Ghost’ actress put all the meat on the grill with this green and purple skirt-pants design and evidently came out scalded.

Bruce Willis with actress Demi Moore at the Oscars (1989) Third parties

In 1989, Demi Moore walked the red carpet at the Oscars arm in arm with Bruce Willis and a design she created herself. The result? A true fashion aberration that earned a high position among the worst designs ever worn at the Oscars.

Helena Dunham at the 1987 Oscars Third parties

If we go back to the night of the Oscars in 1987, without a doubt the worst dressed of that edition was worn by Helena Bonham Carter. The actress has shown edition after edition of her marked and personal style and after so many years leading the list of her worst dressed, her outfits fall into grace. However, the afterlife dress she donned was a disproportionate disaster.