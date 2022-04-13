The truth, I swear: Michela Giraud to conquer Netflix





Michela Giraud has officially arrived on Netflix with a one woman show everything to taste: the Roman queen of the stand up comedy offers a very pleasant hour of irreverent fun. Many hot topics are touched upon in the show, from the use of social network to body shamingwith a key feature: Michela is one of us. She is the girl of my age that I could meet downstairs, at the neighborhood bar, while her mother tells her:

“To Michè, think that a show where you are alone for an hour is sucking!”.

Which – between us – is what my mother would say too, but at this point perhaps it is a problem linked to some Roman neighborhood. Yet, “Michela the nice Roman girl” is also the one who from Colorado onwards has achieved the so-called fameand which therefore also has the privilege of telling the truth to the general public, that is, those stories not so far from our everyday life.

The insults on Twitter

The show opens with Twitter: Michela tells of when she made a joke about Demi Lovato that, being non-binary, he wants to be called “them” as the Divine Otelma. The comedian admits she made the joke lightly, not knowing what non-binary meant, and thus attracting an avalanche of insults from young fans on Twitter. Of course, the storytelling is characterized by the wildest comedy, with hymns to life away from the mobile phone, immersed in uncontaminated nature. After all, who among us has never “hit a shit” on social media and then tremble at every notification of the phone?

Curvy women and tough women

The satire of curvy is inevitable, the elegant way to define women who they are not “normally threadlike”. Michela talks about her experience as a ballet dancer in a world of perfect and thin girls, but above all she sends Mistress Pina several times to that country, who defined her and her sister as “the fattest in the class”. Obviously, the joke about “tough” women is not missing: you know, those who manage to do something in life despite are women!

The sister and the family

Through irony, themes that have like are touched upon fil rouge inclusivity, especially when Michela tells about her sister, who has Asperger’s syndrome and who has often been the subject of conversations about veracity of his disability (not being, for example, in a wheelchair). A semi-serious speech that does not lack sensitivity and credibility, despite the comic context.

“The truth, I swear” combines reflection and laughter thanks to Michela’s rhythm and undisputed skill. Highly recommended show and against any stereotype.

Alessia Pizzi