the scandal that broke their careers

The legal conflict between the actors Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp does not end and this week a new trial began in which Depp accuses his ex-wife of devastating his career thanks to an article published in Washington Post where the actress assured that she experienced violence.

The legal dispute between the two stars has been the central issue especially in Depp’s career, who has lost work, for example in franchises such as “Fantastic Animals”, where he played Grindelwald and was replaced as a result of these scandals.

This is how the one who once starred in great sagas such as the “Pirates of the Caribbean” as Captain Jack Sparrow, and which earned him one of his three Oscar nominations, today faces what is perhaps the worst moment of his career. but he’s not the only one.

It’s only been a few weeks since Will Smith slapped the comedian Chris Rock at the Oscar ceremony and the consequences continue to appear.

This year’s Best Actor winner was already banned for ten years from attending the award and projects such as Netflix’s “Fast and Loose” have been cancelled, while titles such as “Bad Boys 4”, the sequel to “Hancock” and even his autobiographical tape are in danger.

Years ago it was due to another scandal, but of a sexual nature, that the multi-awarded kevin spacey he saw how everything he had built in the film industry fell.

Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actor for “The Usual Suspects” (1995) and Best Actor for “American Beauty” (1999), he lived his splendor on the small screen thanks to the series “House of cards”, which he starred in and in 2016 gave him a Golden Globe.

However, a year later his story changed when actor Anthony Rapp made public that he had been sexually harassed by Spacey in the 1980s and he was joined by more accusations even from people within the production of the Netflix series.

Spacey was written out of the series and was also left out of the movie “All the Money in the World”, has faced trial and recently asked that Rapp’s indictment be dismissed.

Just in November it was announced that the actor would have to pay 31 million dollars to the production company MCR, responsible for the series “House of Cards”, to repair the damage caused by his harassing behavior.

Another name that at the time painted to be one of the most recognized actresses is that of Katie Holmeswho after playing Joey Potter in the series “Dawson’s Creek” (1998-2003) achieved international fame.

However, after her marriage to Tom Cruise (2006-2012), at which time she converted to Scientology and then returned to Catholicism after her divorce, everything changed.

Holmes stood out in 2005 for appearing in Christopher Nolan’s “Batman Begins” but for the second installment of his trilogy he refused to continue with the character and was replaced by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

After a difficult separation from Cruise in which he received the support of celebrity Nicole Kidman (also the actor’s ex-wife) he has not had such prominent leading roles.

