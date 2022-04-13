The Rock hints at a match against Roman Reigns WrestleMania

Last night a new episode of the second season of the series “Young Rock” was broadcast, which explains the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsonthe former WWE champion and one of the most important company superstars of all time.

Since practically Roman Reigns was presented as The Tribal Chief, there has been speculation about the possibility of facing both fighters in one of the closest editions of WrestleMania. The 38th edition was mentioned first, but several media ended up opting for the 39th edition that will take place next year in Los Angeles.

In the latest episode of the Young Rock series, the actors who play The Rock and Roman Reigns hint that a fight between the two will take place at WrestleMania. In the video below, a little Reigns asks for a match against his cousin, but The Rock points out that such a big match can only happen at WrestleMania.

It should be noted that in the last episode of “WWE Evil“On Roman Reigns, the WWE Champion is described as someone who is destined to be one of the greatest Superstars of all time. In a scene exchange, Peter Rosenberg was shown pointing out that no Samoan was better than The Rock and to Reigns himself on The Tonight Show assuring that he would fight The Rock, although he is unaware of his cousin’s intentions.

These signals could be interpreted in different ways, but We could say that WWE and The Rock himself are making very clear winks. The Rock currently works as a producer and film actor, one of the highest paid in the United States. A fight against Roman Reigns would depend on his schedule.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania Backlash and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.