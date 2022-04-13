The Rock details the direction the XFL is going to take

It hasn’t even been two months since we last spoke at XFL Super Fights. In February we learned both that they have reached an agreement with the NFL to improve American football and that it could disrupt the plans for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 39. Today we do it again thanks to the recent statements of Dwayne Johnson himself in Get Up! from ESPN.

► The Rock would have wanted to play in the XFL

“I have to tell you that I would have loved to have played for the XFL if the XFL had existed when I was coming out of college. I would have loved to have played for the XFL, especially under this new iteration of the XFL. A new property where we want to create a league of culture, a league of innovation. At the end of the day, I got involved with the XFL and became an XFL owner with Dany to help make players’ dreams come true. It is to make the dreams of the players come true and to make football grow”.

► A high quality XFL

“I think the fans are going to see exciting football matches. I think the fans are going to see football of a high level and quality. We want to put a high quality product in the field. But I can also tell you this, of a man who put his hands on the ground, and speaking for Dany in second place; we grew up together at the University of Miami. Dany knew me then, very well. He had a dream to play in the NFL and I couldn’t fulfill it. “But it was the work ethic and drive that we grew with. I think this is going to be a reflection of this league. We are business people, yes, but we are rudimentary, we are hungry, we are the hardest workers in the room. That will be a reflection of the XFL”.

► XFL coaches