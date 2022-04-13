The Rock announces the head coaches of the new XFL

A little over two years ago it was reported that actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, bought the rights to the XFL, a football league previously owned by Vince McMahon, owner of WWE. After a long process of consolidation, the sports organization has begun to take shape.

Through a press release, The XFL, headed by The Rock, has unveiled the eight head coaches for the 2023 campaign. Originally, the league would start in 2022; however, after failed negotiations with the Canadian league (CFL), Johnson decided to postpone the start of operations until the spring of next year.

The list of coaches is headed by Wade Phillips, Hines Ward and Rod Woodson; who are escorted by Reggie Barlow, Anthony Becht, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, and Bob Stoops. It should be noted that seven HCs have previous NFL experience and Stoops has only coached at the collegiate level; furthermore, he is the only coach from the previous XFL who kept his job.

Of the selected trainers, Ward, Woodson, Buckley and Barlow are Super Bowl champions. Additionally, Phillips has more than four decades of NFL experience and won the Super Bowl 50 title as defensive coordinator for the Broncos.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Commanders, accused of financial misconduct by Congress

New problems for The Rock

The announcement of the new coaches is the same as the footballer megan rapinoein company with Alex Morgan and basketball player Sue Bird, will report that they will file a lawsuit against Johnson for allegedly plagiarizing the logo of the company Togethxr (owned by the three athletes) for the creation of the XFL image.