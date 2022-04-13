The pressure to be a mother that Kendall Jenner denounces suffering

Four Spanish ‘influencers’ moms talk about the experience of being a mother in a pandemic

Motherhood, since the beginning of history, it has not always been a free or thoughtful choice. Reproduction became one of the goals of every woman of yesteryear and her body the means to achieve this goal. In an era in which young women had no chance to work or study, being mothers from an early age and taking care of the house was the only possible way out within a family.

The story has evolved over the years and the trend of early motherhood has delayed its staging, but its dilemma is still on the table: Should every woman be a mother? Up to what age can a woman get pregnant? Despite all the advances that have been made in medicine to be able to lengthen the process and decide for oneself the moment and the method, there are still social nuclei in which the debate seems to have only one way out: maintaining a stable relationship is synonymous with taking a step forward and becoming a mother. Even more so being in the eye of the hurricane.

This is how some celebrities on the international scene have recently felt like Kendall Jennerthat, in one of the interviews he conducted with his family on E! News’ Daily Pop on purpose to promote the new season of her show The Kardashians, she confessed to feeling pressured to be a mother.

Kendall, who has been in a relationship with basketball player Devin Booker for more than a year, has revealed in the same interview that her sister Kylie Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, insist that they soon have a new member in the family following the family tradition. “My mom texts me randomly and says, ‘I think it’s time.’and I say: ‘Isn’t it up to me?'” he said on this matter.

Although Kendall, who is the aunt of ten nephews, made this confession publicly, another of her friends and one of the public figures who also claims to feel the most pressure to be a mother is Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber’s wife is constantly on trial every time she appears at a public event. Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy rumors arouse alarm and speculation about the baggy dresses she supposedly chooses to hide her belly have been just some of the comments that have led her to record herself on Tik Tok, launching a message of weariness and desperation in the face of pressure: “Leave me alone. I’m minding my own business, I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Let me please. Be miserable somewhere else, please.”

Kendall and Hailey’s confessions are just some of those that define a postponed situation for women still in 2022. Motherhood is an issue that haunts even young women, and issues surrounding the biological clock continue to threaten women’s freedom in the 21st century.

