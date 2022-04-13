the Norwegian throws up the challenge

The Miami Masters 1000 brought several records with it. The first obviously concerns the winner of the Miami Open: Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest winner of the tournament that takes place in Florida. Not just age, but numbers involving nationality: Alcaraz is also the first Spaniard to win the Miami Open.

Although he did not come out as a winner, there is also a record for the finalist of the second 1000 tournament of the season. Casper Ruud, in fact, is the first Norwegian tennis player to reach a 1000 final.

Thanks to the final of the Masters 1000 in Miami, Casper Ruud has climbed the ATP ranking, becoming the number seven in the world. By virtue of his position in the world rankings and his initials, at the press conference Ruud points out a similarity between him and Cristiano Ronaldo: “CR7 is at risk”, jokingly said the Miami finalist.

Casper Ruud’s favorite team

“It’s always good to have a new career rankings.

So tomorrow it will be seven. I may have to call Ronaldo, because CR7 is now at risk. I don’t know if we need to negotiate and see who can actually have this number, “joked Casper Ruud.

Football, in reality, is not a great passion of the Norwegian tennis player.

Despite this, during the ATP Finals, the world number seven had confessed which is his favorite team: Liverpool. “I don’t completely follow all football matches, to tell the truth. I’m not like a diehard football fan or a football fan.

But my team is Liverpool because when I was 10, I went to Liverpool to play a youth tournament with a Norwegian guy who organized it to play against other English players on grass.

It was my first time playing on grass. Then he took us to the stadium. I bought Fernando Torres’ shirt when he was playing for the team many years ago, “said Casper Ruud, who continued,” From that moment on, it’s natural for me to cheer for them. ”