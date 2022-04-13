The new movie on Netflix starring Nicolas Cage that just premiered and is trending

The streaming giant has just added to its catalog a film starring the renowned American actor and which has already become one of the preferences of users.





Nicolas Cage He is one of the most popular and talented actors in the world. The 58-year-old American He was the protagonist of a movie that premiered in 2019 and has just arrived on the platform. Is about Reckoning a production directed by Shawn Ku. I know what the plot is.











The film in question had its arrival in theaters in 2019, however this April 13 the streaming giant added it to its catalog and since it appeared as available it began to be a trend among users.

The film, which lasts one hour and 43 minutes, it is a typical action and adventure production that has aroused diverse opinions in critics. The plot tells the story of a hit man who, after leaving prison, seeks revenge on those who handed him over.











Synopsis of Reckoning, the Nicolas Cage movie that came to Netflix

“Upon his release, a convict with debilitating insomnia hunts down those responsible for his wrongful imprisonment”reads the official review provided by the platform.

Cast of Reckoning, the new movie that came to Netflix

Nicolas Cage

Noah LeGros

Benjamin Bratt

Caroline Wydra

Mohammed Karim

