The most iconic sunglasses in cinema are still in fashion

Every season, sunglasses firms launch collections with proposals inspired by current trends. Some will possibly be forgotten over time and others will stay forever, like the most iconic models in cinema. From Steve McQueen’s Persols to Tom Cruise’s Ray-Bans in ‘Top Guns’. Six sunglasses that will never go out of style.

The timeless and elegant Persol

Baptized as ‘714 Steve McQueen’ in honor of the actor, these Persol sunglasses are exactly the same as the ones Steve McQueen wore on the first day of filming ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’, in 1968. The interpreter appeared with Persol 714 folding, with ‘Light Havana’ acetate frame and blue lenses.

They fit him so well that the film’s director, Norman Jewison, wanted him to appear in them in several sequences. Today the Italian brand offers the possibility of customizing it with other frames and lenses.

the power of the western

Another of the Hollywood actors who marked a before and after in men’s fashion was Clint Eastwood. with his impenetrable gaze and tough guy attitudeEastwood immortalized the most charismatic antihero of the spaghetti western and went down in history with movies like ‘Dirty Harry’.

With this movie he made sales of sunglasses skyrocket, specifically the Ray-Ban Balorama 4089. They still do the same today!

A tough guy look

Al Pacino as Tony Montana in ‘The Price of Power’, 1983. One of the hallmarks of her incredible characterization in this film was thanks to the sunglasses, the Bottega Veneta Aviator model.

Currently, the brand continues to sell it but with a more trendy finish, with a matte acetate frame.

high flying

Sunglasses Ray-Ban Aviators were created in 1937 for aviation pilots in the United States. They were very special since the lenses were designed to protect the eyes from the sun’s rays and excess light when the soldiers were on their missions at very high altitudes.

This model of glasses has appeared in many movies, but perhaps the one that represents it the most is ‘Top Gun’.

007

In this list can not miss james-bondthe one played by Daniel Craig. In each installment he has appeared with different sunglasses, but almost all of them are by Tom Ford.

Always with a very style gentleman, in the 2015 film, ‘007 Spectre’, the model wears Snowdon’s. Very similar to the wayfarerbut with thicker and slimmer frames on the outer edges.

the movie star

Sunglasses wayfarer by Ray-Ban were designed in 1956, but became popular in the 1980s. It is the model of sunglasses that has seemed the most in movies and it has been worn by both men and women, as it is a completely unisex design.

Tom Cruise has worn them in several movies, including ‘Risky Buiness’ and ‘Jerry Maguire’. Jack Nicholson in ‘Better As It Gets’… and Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’. In this last tape, you can see the broker with different models of wayfarer and one of them is the one we show you, called Liteforce. The lenses are less inclined than the wayfarer originals and they are made of a material that is used for the coating of spacecraft.