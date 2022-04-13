‘The Lost City’, a stellar Sandra Bullock shines in an old-fashioned adventure comedy

Related news

Sandra Bullock fight the elements The lost City. In her first theatrical film since 2018, the actress launches into adventure both on screen and off. As strange as it seems, an old-fashioned movie where romance, Hollywood stars and comedy are the highlights of the show is a rarity at a time of transition for the film industry where the streaming and serialization of blockbusters has forever changed the rules of the game.

It is strange to consider The lost City as an original film that the public should receive with open arms, but that’s how it is. If you close your eyes, it’s very easy to imagine brothers Aaron and Adam Nee selling Paramount the concept of an adventure comedy to Paramount that updates the charming formula of a popular classic like behind the green heart and its sequel The jewel of the Nile.

Like Kathleen Turner in the 1980s, the actress plays a writer of romantic adventure novels who gets caught up in a story like the ones that come out of her mind. If in those films the romantic interest was a mischievous adventurer with the face of Michael Douglas, in his modern version Channing Tatum is a model who stars on the covers of the writer’s most popular saga. A misunderstanding with an eccentric millionaire searching for a thousand-year-old jewel featured in Loretta Sage’s latest novel ends with the unlikely couple fighting for their lives (and finding love) in the middle of a South American jungle.





The old is new in the nostalgic era we live in and, if years ago perhaps we would have raised our eyebrows at a proposal that we had seen before and probably better, there is something comforting, warm and very enjoyable about the Nee brothers’ film. With The lost Citythe pair of directors and screenwriters knows how to balance the doses of adventure, comedy and romance and bring to modern times a formula that worked in the years of golden Hollywood, in the naive 80s and that is still more than effective in the cynical 2022.

In its own way, this proposal It is another attempt by Hollywood to recover formulas of yesteryear that had been lost to the fever of superheroes.. Last year we saw how the effective Jungle Cruise (where the chemistry of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt was weighed down by an erratic mythology) looked directly into the eyes of The Mummy Y Pirates of the Caribbeanwhile the noisy Red alert did the same with the most inoffensive and hooligan branch of 90s action movies. The adventure comedy changes its references, but the play is the same. The results are more organic and natural than in the previous examples, perhaps due to his decision to play all his cards to the charisma of his wonderful cast and to a plot as simple as it is effective.

The return to the big screen of Sandra Bullock is not the only claim of a comedy that has been received with open arms by the public. In The lost City a scene stealer also appears Da’Vine Joy Randolph which confirms the good omens of its revelation in I am Dolemitean channing tatum who understands very well her place in the film (she is the damsel in distress, as her character points out at one point) and a Brad Pitt who is not afraid of embracing ridicule in a cameo that marks her first collaboration with her generation partner (in a few months Bullock will return the favor in Bullet Train) and inevitable star of the show.

As was the case in Miss Special Agent, The Proposal Y Special bodies, the actress is not afraid to border on the ridiculous and draw on her extraordinary talent for physical humor. The Oscar winner for The Blindside she’s never been afraid to laugh at herself, and she’s not going to start at 57. Nothing demonstrates this as much as Loretta Sage’s choice of wardrobe, a pink sequined jumpsuit that, beyond the initial visual gag, conditions the actress’s own performance.

Bullock’s charisma on camera means that, for the second time in his career, audiences in attendance witness how a commercial film inverts traditional gender and gender roles in both the action and the age of its characters. The actress is 16 years older than her stage partner, but no one in the audience will be surprised to see how the love story between the two characters emerges. Who could deny the irresistible charm of a star who has been able to endure three decades at the top?

