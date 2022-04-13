the Hall of Fame of celebrities and their baby bellies










From Rihanna to Meghan: Hall of Fame celebrities and their baby bumps












bang showbiz

We love all of them!

With the recent pregnancy announcement of our beloved Britney Spears, we have decided to take the opportunity to make a compilation of the most adorable images of celebrities showing their bellies. Which is your favorite?



Rihanna

Our dear RiRi broke the internet a few weeks ago after announcing her pregnancy and showing it off with the style that characterizes her. The ‘Diamonds’ singer and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, will be welcoming their baby in the coming months and we just can’t wait to meet the newest member of the family.



Eva Longoria

The little son of the actress from ‘Desperate Housewives’ and her husband, Pepe Bastón, came into this world in 2018. The beautiful film and television star delighted us with several appearances on red carpet events while waiting for her son Santiago and taking care of of the.



Ashley Graham

The gorgeous model is the mother of three adorable children and has boasted part of her pregnancies through multiple images. Ashley, who is an advocate of body positivism, has shown her baby bump both in the natural, as well as in red carpet events and / or catwalks.



Katy Perry

Daisy, the daughter of the singer and Orlando Bloom was born in August 2020 and since then we can’t stop talking about how adorable she is. During her pregnancy, the ‘The One That Got Away’ singer attended events here and there, showing off her discreet baby bump.



Jennifer Lawrence

One of the most recent pregnancies is also that of the ‘Don’t Look Up’ actress, who even attended the premiere of that film showing off her beautiful belly. In February of this year Jen and her husband Cooke Maroney became parents of a new member of the family.



kim kardashian

Only someone like Kim can carry a baby bump with such style. The famous TV star is the mother of four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whose father is rapper Kanye West. From 2013 to 2019, Kim delighted us by appearing everywhere, showing off their respective baby bellies. Always looking radiant!



Kate Winslet

The ‘Titanic’ star is the proud mother of three children, the youngest being little Bear, who was born in 2013, whom she shares with Edward Abel Smith. Countless were the public appearances of Kate while she was waiting for the birth of her third child, like the one in this image at the 57th edition of the London Film Festival.



Jessica Simpson

Birdie, Maxwell and Ace are the three children of the beautiful Jess, who has also walked around various places with their respective bellies. The actress and singer is known for her particular and dazzling style when dressing, a touch that she never lost.



Mila Kunis

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star is a two-time mom, alongside her loving husband and series co-star Ashton Kutcher. The first occurred in 2014 after the birth of Wyatt Isabelle, and the second in 2016 with the arrival of Dimitri. Lucky for us, her pregnancies were documented in adorable pictures like this one!



Meghan Markle

Little Archie Mountbatten-Windsor has caused a sensation since he was in the womb of his mother, the fabulous Meghan Markle. She gave birth to her first child in 2019, alongside her loving husband, Prince Harry. Meghan did not stop surprising us with appearances at events as part of the British royal family, where she always looked dazzling.



