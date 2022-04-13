the forced arrival of the metaverse

Rob Bredow, vice president and creative director of Industrial Light & Magic (ILM, the storied company founded by George Lucas), an innovator in digital effects from “Terminator 2” to WandaVision, told The Hollywood Reporter that “even cutting-edge creators don’t I still agree when talking about the metaverse,” he says. “Every time we have one of these discussions, the first question I ask is: ‘What exactly is ‘metaverse’?” High technology, like the gadgets mentioned above, are not yet common. But, many say, in the next 10 years, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) devices will be cheaper and more accessible, and will allow the viewer to enter the world of the metaverse and interact with their favorite fictional characters. a phenomenon that Bredow and his team at ILM call “story-living”.

No one is betting, however, on how those stories will play out in the metaverse. The possibilities, they say, are endless. “In 2032, you could walk out of the latest Marvel movie, put on your AR goggles, and immediately transform the world around you into Tony Stark’s workshop. Or you can walk out of a new Star Wars movie, put on those same glasses, and transform the world into a wall-to-wall Tatooine, complete with a Siri-like droid as your sidekick. There’s even the ability to insert an advanced virtual avatar of yourself into your favorite movies and shows in real time, as they unfold. Difficult, however, to imagine similar experiences with the characters in a film by Ingmar Bergman, Orson Welles or Truffaut.

The metaverse appeals to Silicon Valley as well as Wall Street and Hollywood: Mark Zuckerberg has already said that his company Meta (which encompasses Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) will prioritize the metaverse; Microsoft recently spent a 10-figure sum to acquire arcade giant Activision Blizzard, signaling strong interest in VR and AR; and Apple is said to be developing its own high-tech headphones.

Hollywood faces an ambivalent future: although it has always, throughout its history, been willing to change (because the equation was: more money), not a few of those it implemented ended up being dilapidated and promptly abandoned. Without going any further, the resurrection of the 3D projections of the 1950s, which made a strong comeback in the first decade of this century, has already been practically left aside. The pandemic also contributed to the fact that the VIP rooms, with seats similar to the first class of an airplane, with food service included, did not prosper either.

“Filmmakers who don’t want to go full metaversium will still be able to combine their work with VR and AR,” Jane Rosenthal, an Oscar-nominated producer and co-founder of the Tribeca Film Festival, told the same publication. When the pandemic closed movie theaters, it spurred creators to find new places for their work. Some turned to virtual platforms like Fortnite, the online game that has released trailers and short films. “As the metaverse grows,” Rosenthal said, “there will be concerts there, or a movie will be seen. It is the consolidation of entertainment and gaming, but one is not going to exclude the other.

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have hosted live shows within the metaverse (in avatar form). Katy Perry envisions a 2032 in which stadium tours reach fans directly via AR or VR. “You don’t just sell tickets to people in real life,” says Perry, “you sell them digitally anywhere.”