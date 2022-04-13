The explosion of Paul Stanley (Kiss) against Kim Kardashian: “It’s an insult against women”

Paul Stanley It has been on everyone’s lips in recent days. The legendary member of Kiss has been at the center of the media spotlight because of some statements in which he charged against kim kardashian. Some comments that the artist made in response to a fragment of an interview in which the businesswoman and ‘celebrity’ offered a series of “advice” to all women.

“I have the best advice for women in business. Get your fucking ass up and get to work. It seems that no one wants to work nowadays. You have to surround yourself with people who want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do because you have a life. No toxic work environments and show up and get the job done“Kardashian said in an interview with Variety.

“I have the best advice for women in business,” Kim Kardashian says. “Get your f–king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” https://t.co/HuddEEXmoM pic.twitter.com/KJCIlaVX3S — Variety (@Variety) March 9, 2022

These words of the ‘influencer’ became viral immediately, receiving harsh criticism for the content of the message. Then, Paul Stanley himself wanted to meet such claims, sharing an article (which you can read below) on his official Twitter account, forcefully demolishing the insinuation that women did not work hard enough.

“The irony here would be hilarious if it weren’t such an insult to millions of women struggling to get and put food on the table while fighting against a system of inequalities and inequities. Kim, you were born rich. Accept it with grace not being blind“the Kiss member stepped out.

The irony here would be funny if it wasn’t such an insult to millions of women who struggle to achieve and put food on the table while battling a system of inequality and inequities. Kim, You were born rich. Embrace it with grace by not being blind. https://t.co/08OJSYLLOR — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 11, 2022

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Kim has made such controversial statements. Without going any further, in that same interview for Variety magazine, the businesswoman was offended by the assumption that people have that she “is only famous for being”.

“We focus on the positive. We work our asses off. If that’s what you think, I’m sorry. We don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we have to live our lives, and hey, we’ve achieved. I don’t know what to tell you”, he finished saying. Comments that always sow discord among the audience that witnesses them and that make them always be in the eye of the hurricane.