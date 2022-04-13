The exciting delivery of the honorary Oscars that viewers could not see live

It’s one of those exciting moments that no self-respecting movie lover wants to miss: Samuel L. Jackson receives his (well-deserved) honorary Oscar from Denzel Washington. If poetic justice existed, at that moment, the entire Kodak Theater would have stood up in tribute to this great actor and the long-suffering viewers of the Oscars gala would have thought that his vigil had been worth it.

But it did not happen that way because the Hollywood Academy awarded the honorary Oscars two days before the 94th edition of the official gala, in what is known as the Governor Awards. A modest ceremony that was stolen from us viewers (it is not broadcast live on television) in which tribute was also paid, to none other than the Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann, Ingmar Bergman’s muse, to the filmmaker Elaine May, one of the first women to direct big-budget movies in Hollywood and actor Danny Glover, popular for “Lethal Weapon,” who received the Jean Hersholt Award for his humanitarian work in the fight for civil rights.

Add to all of the above that celebrities such as Quentin Tarantino and Magic Johnson walked this red carpet to give you an idea of ​​the level.

This event has not been organized since 2019, which reaches its twelfth edition and normally takes place in November but the pandemic forced it to be postponed until this Friday, coinciding with the Oscar week, so none of the candidates attended. Sunday prizes.

The highest grossing actor in Hollywood

“The projects that Jackson has worked on add up to more than 27 billion dollars at the box office, more than anyone,” said Denzel Washington when presenting the award to his “teacher” and “friend” Samuel L. Jackson. Washington, who also spent several minutes reciting the charities to which the actor has contributed.

For his part, Jackson recalled that he fell in love with the seventh art watching movies in theaters segregated for the African-American population.

“I spent my youth in the segregated theaters of Tennessee dreaming of telling my stories,” said the star of such films as “Coming to America” ​​and a close associate of Spike Lee (“Do the Right Thing,” “Mo’ Better Blues”) and Tarantino’s (“Pulp Fiction” ,” Jackie Brown”).

Pioneer women in film

The Academy also paid tribute to Elaine May, a prolific filmmaker who has worked as an actress, director and screenwriter; and whom Bill Murray introduced as the woman “who saved his life on numerous occasions.” For her part, May drew laughs from the audience with her affectionate ‘puja’ to Murray’s ego, “Wow, they told me Zelensky was going to introduce me.”

May was one of the first women to get a directing contract with the big Hollywood studios, going on to direct and star in “A New Leaf” (1971), “The Heartbreak Kid” (1972) and “Mikey and Nicky” (1976). ).

For her part, Norwegian Liv Ullman received another award for her ability to approach female roles from complexity, both in Hollywood and in European cinema, as she was Ingmar Bergman’s muse in productions such as “Cries and Whispers” (1972) and ” Scenes From a Marriage” (1973).