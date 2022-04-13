The diseases for which these 7 actors and actresses had to leave their film careers

Related news

The fame, the money, the luxury and the glamor they are not free from the unpredictable twists and turns of fate. Many actors and actresses have seen their careers in Hollywood cut short due to some incurable diseases for which nor the most expensive and cutting-edge technologies they found a solution. Some of these sufferings were terminal, like the case of Rock Hudson with AIDS; others were or are neurodegenerative, such as Bruce Willis’s aphasia, which over the years will affect his speech and disable him from acting.

As the awareness of SDG 3 (health and well-being) is fundamental, ENCLAVE ODS has made a movie stars compilation (actors and actresses) who have left their careers due to their fight against the disease. Many of them today are activists, donate millions to NGOs or research groups who try to advance in the fight against pathologies that are still incurable; others have simply become icons of self-improvement and have revealed to the world what it is like to live with their chronic illnesses.

Bruce Willis (Aphasia)

Bruce Willis in a scene from ‘Jungla de Cristal’ (1988)

20th Century Fox film frame

The most recent and mediatic case of an actor who must abandon his career for health reasons was carried out by Bruce Willis last month. the actor of Crystal jungle Y pulp fiction announced that he was retiring from acting due to aphasia, a language disorder characterized “the inability or difficulty to communicate through speech, writing, or mimicry” and that responds to a series of brain injuries. It is not a disease, but a symptom caused by previous damage, which can be, for example, triggered by a stroke.

Michael J. Fox (Parkinson’s)

Michael J. Fox (i) in a scene from ‘Back to the Future’ (1985)

Universal Pictures film frame

Another of the best-known cases was carried out by Michael J. Fox in the 1990s. the star of Return to the future, one of the most thriving youth profiles in Hollywood In the 1980s, he saw practically his entire professional future squandered after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Fox was shooting the movie Doc Hollywood (1991) when he began to show the first symptoms. The doctors told him that I would be lucky if ten years then he could continue putting himself in front of the spotlights. Since then she has kept a very low profile and practically only participates in documentaries or interviews.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler (multiple sclerosis)

Jamie-Lynn Sigler in a scene from ‘The Sopranos’ (1999-2006)

HBO Frame of the series

One of the big stars of the series The SopranosJamie-Lynn Sigler, who played the Meadow Soprano, Tony Soprano’s daughter, for six seasons, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. I was in my early twenties and was filming the fourth season of HBO’s fiction. Since then, she has lived with a degenerative disease of the nervous system that can affect speech, the brain and cause damage to the spinal cord, with its consequent effects for mobility. Fortunately, advances in medicine have ensured that people diagnosed with MS have a life expectancy similar to that of the rest of the population, although with significant changes in the nervous system. In Sigler’s case, confessed in an interview that he can’t walk more than 10 minutes without getting tired and that he can’t even run.

Rock Hudson (HIV)

Rock Hudson (l) and Lauren Bacall (r) in a scene from ‘Written on the Wind’ (1956)

Universal Pictures film frame

One of the great leading men of Hollywood also starred in one of the most mediatic scandals of all time. Rock Hudson, prototype of the tall man, handsome, seductive, desired, revealed to the media that he had HIV. A day before it had already been the talk of the tabloids, who revealed that the Hollywood heartthrob, a master of courtship in Douglas Sirk’s melodramas, was actually homosexual. Just over three months after revealing that he had AIDS, Rock Hudson passed away. It was the most famous star to die from this virus, about which very little was known at the time. The last five years of Hudson’s life were spent away from the spotlight, shooting small roles in irrelevant productions.

Liza Minnelli (encephalitis)

Liza Minnelli in a scene from ‘Cabaret’ (1972)

Allied Artists/ABC Pictures film frame

the great star of Cabaret, Oscar winner in 1973 for masterfully embodying Sally Bowles in Bob Fosse’s musical, she suffered severe encephalitis in the year 2000. This disease, usually caused by a virus, causes an inflammation of the brain that in the most severe cases, such as Minnelli’s, can cause serious neurological sequelae. Minnelli recovered, but doctors told her that she would probably never be able to walk well again. She years later she showed that she was not like that, since she was seen parading in various social events. However, the possible irreversible damage caused by encephalitis would have taken its toll over time, and Minnelli recently appeared at the Oscars in a wheelchair, a situation probably caused by the disease that faced her with death in the 2000. Since then his film and television collaborations have been limited, with the notable exception of his role in Arrested Development.

Jack Nicholson (senile dementia)

Jack Nicholson in a scene from ‘The Shining’ (1980)

Warner Bros. film frame

Another of the great stars removed from the big spotlights is Jack Nicholson. the actor of Chinatown, The glow Y Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus He suffers from senile dementia, which completely prevents him from dedicating himself to the cinema. In fact, the last film he shot dates back to 2010, How do you know if…? Since then he has been seen in very few social events, and in those that he has allowed himself to be captured by photographers he looked very worn and distracted. According to data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), Between 5% and 8% of the population aged 60 years and over suffer from dementia at some point. time of his life, especially during old age.

Selma Blair (multiple sclerosis)

Selma Blair in a scene from ‘Hellboy 2: The Golden Army’ (2008)

Universal Pictures film frame

Even though the Stem cell therapy has put Selma Blair’s multiple sclerosis into remission for the first timethe actress of hell boy Y cruel intentions She had to put her career on hold in 2018 after being diagnosed with the same illness as Jamie-Lynn Sigler. Although Blair has never stopped working in film and television, her recent projects have been increasingly testimonial. What the future holds for him in the industry is still a mystery. for now, he has no projects on the horizon.

Follow the topics that interest you