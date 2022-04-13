The crises of the Smiths will be revealed in a book

As a result of the scene that Will Smith starred in the last ceremony of the Oscarwhen it hit Chris Rock, his life and that of his family have been in the spotlight. First with the sanction that she could receive from the Academy, in addition to the apologies that she publicly offered, and more recently the new consequences. Added to this, August Alsinawho was a lover of Jada Pinkett-Smith, could publish a book in which he would reveal the details of their several-month relationship.

Jada and Will starred in one of the Red Table Talk episodes in 2020, where the couple confessed that in 2015 they had taken time to find out where their relationship was going. But in that period Jada had an affair with Augusto, 29, whom she met through her son.

The romance lasted several months, in which Jada claims that she got closer to him, but ended up getting back together with Will.

However, the situation was more intense for Alsina, since he assures that he did fall in love with his friend’s mother. With that story to tell, August could publish a book with the details of those months. “August will go into detail about his time with Jada and will also talk about how he spent his time living in Will Smith’s houses when he was filming,” a close associate told The Sun.

Although it was an extramarital relationship that Will is aware of, the actor assures that this chapter of their lives was in the past.

Will Smith, in rehab?

The last few weeks have not been easy for Will Smith, as the blow he gave Chris Rock still has consequences in his professional life. Although the recent winner of the Oscar for Best Actor has apologized, he could enter a rehabilitation clinic to better handle the situations he is going through.

“Will is very affected. He will get help dealing with stress,” a source added to the news site. As if that wasn’t enough, Will lost a contract with Netflixagreements in which they worked to produce Fast and Loose, which has already been suspended.

