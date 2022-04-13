The Cannes Film Festival will reveal its official selection this Thursday

The Cannes Film Festivalwhich celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, will reveal this Thursday its official selection of films and, predictably, the presidency of its jury, in a highly politicized context due to the war in Ukraine.

The general delegate of the festival, Thierry Fremauxwill be in charge of this task, which was carried out last year by the American Spike Lee presided over the jury. For the 2022 edition, some industry media, such as the magazine Varietybet on the Spanish actress Penelope Cruz or the French Marion Cotillard.

The 75th festival of the French coastal city will be held from May 17 to 28, and the great unknown surrounding its selection is the space assigned to Ukrainian filmmakers, or to Russians who oppose the regime of Vladimir Putin.

Like other festivals, Cannes announced after the invasion of Ukraine that it will not accept official delegations from Moscow.

But Russia has plenty of protesting filmmakers, like Kantemir Balagov, 30 years old (author of note), who fled the country, or Kirill Serebrennikov52 years old (author of Leto).

Serebrennikov, who was sentenced in Russia, already competed last year in Cannes, and in July he will open the theater festival of Avignon.

Cannes is above all synonymous with “glamour” and glittering premieres, although for the time being the film industry, limping after the pandemic and the challenge of platforms like Netflix, has only announced two major productions: the second part of Top Gun, with Tom Cruise, and Elvis by the Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann.

The master of horror and science fiction cinema David Cronenberg could present its new production, as well as george miller, legendary Australian Mad Max author.

On the women’s side, few names sound: the American Kelly Reichardt or the French Rebecca Zlotowski Y Alice Winocour.

The two French directors present films with Franco-Belgian actress Virginie Efira, who will be master of ceremonies at the opening and closing of the festival.

And on the technological side, Cannes announces an alliance with the TikTok social network, where millions of young people post short videos daily. Quite a sign of the times to come.

Which does not prevent Cannes from keeping its pulse with giants like Netflix at the same time.

The rules of the festival oblige to present films that will later be released in French cinemas. That will prevent the arrival of films like Blonde, Netflix’s vision of the life of Marilyn Monroe, with Anne of Arms.

