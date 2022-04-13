These are the best seeds to use in the Xbox version of Minecraft, updated as of April 2022. Discover amazing worlds in seconds.

Minecraft is a fascinating video game that has no end. There is always room for creativity in the Mojang game, thanks to new updates, expansions and downloadable items.

Also, each version of Minecraft has a series of seeds that give you access to fascinating worlds. whether they are snowy towns, boats suspended in the air or desert islandsthe truth is that it is a pleasure to be able to travel to these cubic worlds.

On this occasion, we are going to show you the best seeds available for the xbox version of minecraft. In addition, the list is updated to April 2022, so you will be up to date.

If you want to discover new worlds in the Mojang game, here you go the best minecraft seeds for xbox in april 2022. Just enter these codes and access these wonderful worlds.

The best seeds for Xbox in April 2022

Next you will discover best updated seeds for minecraft on xbox. This is valid for Microsoft console versions, so keep that in mind when using them.

Remember that only you must enter these codes in the World Builder of Minecraft. Automatically, you will appear in these worlds… which hide many secrets and details.

2084201057

At first it may seem like an ordinary world… but it hides a fascinating place submerged in the ocean. More specifically, in this seed you will find some mysterious ocean ruins.

In order to reach them, you will have to go to the coordinates 773,61,-1148, and build your submarine base here with all the law.

-546054765

Do you like towns? Well, in this seed you can discover rural life at its best. This seed will take you to a beautiful little town nestled in the mountains.

It is not a particularly rare seed, but you will find many items and elements from the Cliffs and Caves expansion. Feel free to go to the coordinates 723,105,1318 to find the town.

1750669187

This seed will take you to a large fortress… which has two curious generators on its sides. A player discovered an efficient and fast way to find zombies and skeletons.

On one side of the fortress you will find zombies constantly. On the other side, the same will happen with the skeletons. Do you dare to enter this gloomy place?

-883127078

If you like northern towns, this seed will make you dream of a base between cliffs. In essence, this world is organized around a small town.

This town is surrounded by cliffs… but also introduces you a secret route. If you follow this path, you will find beautiful waterfalls that surround the town.

-631500355

The perfect seed to build a base. Interestingly, this world is made up of three mansions and two towersall of them surrounded by a lush forest.

If you decide to connect all three mansions, you will certainly be able to build a fortified base like never before. Of course, be careful with the extension of this seed.

-163496930

This seed brings together all the key elements of the 1.18 update. The great incentive that it has is the large amount of materials you can collectbut there is much more…

This world is made up of a swamp town, a monument in the ocean and a great fortress in the north part.

-1232605690

One of the prettiest seeds you can visit. In essence, this world presents you a medium-sized town, surrounded by mountains and situated on a land base… right on the lake.

In this town you will find a farm and many materials to collect. You can also find many items from Cliffs and Caves, as well as water features in the lake.

-1231267014

If you like spiders, this is the best seed available for you. A priori, you will see that this world is made up of a village, mountains and a cave.

Inside this cave you will meet a spawning of spiders, which is the main attraction of this seed. The town is also a good place to start building your base.

1669320484

We are before a failed seed… with very interesting ideas. If you decide to use it, we recommend you to be very careful with falls. You’ll soon understand…

This world is basically a huge crater filled with lava. It’s a map with a lot of potential if you’re careful, but don’t forget that it’s a “half-finished” seed.

-78688046

The main attraction of this seed lies in the badlands. Of course, the truth is that it resembles a great oasiswith craters, areas of water and even vegetation.

Best of all, there is many materials to collectand you don’t necessarily have to stray far from the spawn zone.

2079142724

One of the best Xbox seeds. It doesn’t stand out for anything in particular, but is a wonderful combination of all biomes.

Beyond the purely aesthetic, the strong point of this seed is that you can obtain resources from all biomes and ecosystems. All a kick.

Amazing Minecraft curiosities that not even the most fanatic know

These are the best seeds available for minecraft on xbox consolesand updated to April 2022. Remember that you can also enjoy the Mojang game on Xbox Game Pass.

Do you usually play Minecraft? In this case, we recommend you take a look at the following guides on Hobby Consoles: Best seeds for PS4 in April 2022, Best seeds for Nintendo Switch in April 2022, or How to build and use a lighthouse.