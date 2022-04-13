“The Batman”: the batmobile will arrive at CDMX. These are the times and places to see it

According to the director of the film, Matt Reeves, this version of the batmobile is inspired by the novel by Stephen King, Christine (Photo: Twitter@mattreevesLA)

Mexico City will be transformed into the Gothic City in this Easter holiday period. And it is that as a result of the premiere of batman on HBOMax, the digital platform will install an exhibition of the film where fans of the batman will be able to take photos in his emblematic batmobile.

Admission will be free, but attendees will have to line up in advance as there will be limited capacity. According to what was published by HBO Max Latin America, each group will have a maximum quota of 15 people and all must wear a face mask throughout the event as a sanitary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The exhibition will be installed in the Roma Norte neighborhood, calle Frontera number 88, Cuauhtémoc City Hall and will be open to the public from Thursday April 14 and until Tuesday 26, from 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m.

There will be no age limit and no prior document or registration is required. For 12 days, fans of DC Comics and the Dark Knight will be able to be part of this experience. It is worth mentioning that the premiere of batman on the HBO Max platform will be next Monday, April 18.

The alternatives to get there are the Cuauhtémoc and Niños Héroes metro stations, as well as the Jardín Pushkin metrobus station (Photo: Twitter@HBOMaxLA)

The exhibition will be located one block from the Pushkin Garden. The alternatives to arrive by public transport are the following. If you use the Metro Collective Transportation System (STC), the closest stations are Ninos Heroes (Line 3) and Cuauhtemoc (Line 1), although the latter is further away (750 meters approximately).

In the first case, you will have to walk along Dr. Velasco Street until you reach the Pushkin Garden. Continue two blocks on Álvaro Obregón Avenue and then turn onto Frontera Street. Cross two blocks until you reach the intersection with Colima Street.

If you opt for the second option (Cuauhtémoc metro) you will have to walk along Chapultepec Avenue towards the Glorieta de los Insurgentes until you reach Frontera Street. Then, turn left and go three blocks until you reach the intersection with Colima Street.

Nevertheless, the closest option is the “Jardín Pushkin” station on Metrobus Line 3, because it is less than five minutes walking (approximately 350 meters). You only have to walk along Colima Avenue until you reach Frontera Street (there are two streets).

Special effects supervisor Dominic Tuohy used a 627-horsepower Chevy V8 engine to build the Batmobile (Photo: Twitter@mattreevesLA)

This new installment of the Knight of the Night was directed by Matt Reeves. Until now, has grossed over $598 million worldwide since it was released in early March, becoming the second highest-grossing film since the COVID-19 pandemic began (the first is Spider-Man: No Way Home).

The film stars Robert Pattinson, being the eighth actor to play Bruce Wayne. on the big screen. The other actors are: Lewis G. Wilson, Robert Lowery, Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. Also, more than 10 live-action Batman movies have been made.

According to Matt Reeves, this version of the batmobile is inspired by the novel by Stephen King, Christina, which is about a car that is apparently possessed by supernatural forces. In 1983, John Carpenter brought it to the big screen.

According to the production designer batmanJames Chinlund, special effects supervisor Dominic Tuohy used a 627-horsepower Chevy V8 engine to build the Batmobile.

Lastly, it should be mentioned that The Batmobile has also made stops in Paris, France, where Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr. took the opportunity to get on and take photos with the stars of the film.

KEEP READING:

Which CDMX mayors will have a dry law during Holy Week

International Kissing Day: how long did the longest kiss in history last?

Total solar eclipse will darken northern Mexico