‘The Adam Project’ is the fourth most watched movie in Netflix history

Netflix he has done it again. the adam project, a time travel adventure, has already started breaking records a few hours after debuting on the service, but it is already officially the fourth most watched English-language film on Netflix in its entire history. according to dead linethe portal has explained that in its first 28 days it reached 233,155,000 views accounted for hours.

Netflix and Ryan Reynolds: a successful professional relationship

Although it seems that Netflix has the winning formula, the truth is that the key to its recipes to entice its subscribers is signed by Ryan Reynolds. The actor is one of the most solid values ​​of the portal with a view to selling almost any type of content, and appears in several of the most viewed and reproduced films on the portal. At the top of this top of films we find ourselves Red alertin which he shares the spotlight with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, and which, as we mentioned at the end of the year, is The most successful film in the entire history of Netflix.







In just 28 days, Red alert garnered 364,020,000 viewing hours and confirmed that it was going to be a trilogy, increasing its chances of success tomorrow. Interestingly, in recent weeks another Reynolds film has been going strong. We talk about 6 in the shadow by Michael Bay, production that has been climbing positions, adding 205,470,000 hours in the same period of time. The rest of the Netflix ranking is made up of movies like don’t look up in the second place, Blindly in the third or tyler rake in fifth place.

The most viewed movies on Netflix in its entire history

Red alert

don’t look up

Blindly

the adam project

tyler rake

Unforgivable

the irish

my first kiss 2

6 in the shadow

Spencer: Confidential

the adam projectdirected by Shawn Levy after FreeGuy, is a new chapter in the relationship of actor and director. After them they will get down to work with the expected Deadpool 3.