Teresa Ruiz connects with Mark Wahlberg and distances herself from Mel Gibson in premiere tape about faith

When Teresa Ruiz connected with us through Zoom, she did so from the city of Los Angeles, where she was offering virtual interviews alongside the other people who participated in the filming of “Father Stu”, a new drama about real events which is in theaters today and has Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg in the leading role, who plays Stuart Long, an American boxer who ended up becoming a priest.

That led us to think that Ruiz was still living in this city, which had become his home in recent years; but she herself pulled us out of the reverie. “I’m from Oaxaca, like my mom, but my dad is from Chiapas, where our ranch is,” the “Narcos: Mexico” actress explained to us. “As my dad’s birthday is on March 11, I went there in 2020, with a little suitcase and the idea of ​​staying four days; but the pandemic caught me and I stayed.”

“Now I am building an adobe house and I want to stay around; I only travel to work”, he continued, demonstrating that not all successful artists find what they are looking for in Southern California, although it is known that the lives they lead can take them to different territories.

In any case, in “Father Stu”, Ruiz plays Carmen, a catechism teacher from LA who ends up falling in love with Long and who, in the words of the same interpreter, did not simply arise from the screenwriter’s imagination (Rosalind Ross, who She is also the director of the film.

“Carmen is a real-life character who was called that, but there is no way to contact her, because nobody knows where she is or what happened to her,” said the Oaxacan. “But there is a little audio that was shared with me during pre-production in which Stuart, already a father, says that he had a girlfriend of Mexican origin who was very pretty, that she was the one who introduced him to God and that she was very It’s hard to leave her.”

your own way

In a separate interview, Wahlberg, who also produced the film, offered us words of praise for the Latina actress. “For me, finding Teresa and putting her in the role of Carmen was decisive, because I feel that she took this role to another level,” he said. “I also think that having Rosalind Ross tell the story from a female point of view made it all the better.”

Although Ruiz does not profess any specific religion, she considers herself a person of faith. “Mexicans are born with the Virgin of Guadalupe and appreciate many aspects of Catholicism, but to play this character, I had to learn and remember things from when she was a child,” she explained. “I did have a confirmation and went through other processes, but playing Carmen was a challenge.”

“Anyway, my mother raised me always knowing that there was a force greater than us and that we did not have to walk this path alone, because there was someone who took care of us,” he said. “In that sense, I can relate a lot to Mark and his faith.”

This faith that Ruiz attributes to Wahlberg became evident in another of the statements that the Oscar nominee for Supporting Actor for his role in “The Departed” offered us on the same press day, when we mentioned the scene in which his character encouraged to say a few words in Spanish.

Could it be that you learned more of our language in the process?, we asked him. “’A little’”, he answered us in our language, to immediately return to English. “But I think that moment where I say thank you at Carmen’s house, when I meet her parents, is so important because Stu was really trying to do everything he could to impress her, although obviously God was acting at that moment. and using Carmen to bring him closer to the church, so that he would not only become a practicing Catholic and get baptized, but also get into the seminary and end up becoming a priest.”

Teresa Ruiz in a scene from the film. (Karen Ballard)

looking for progress

When we reminded him that, during a past interview, he himself told us that he did not agree with the prohibition of marriage for priests (which is precisely what separates Stu from Carmen), Wahlberg acknowledged that “there are certain rules that are alienating young people from the Church.”

“This is a film about inclusion,” he said. “With everything that has happened with the Church, and in the face of any scandal that may have occurred, I wanted to make a film that would bring people closer to the Church, but, above all, to ‘Jesus Christ’ [en español], the guy who built this church. We are all human, we all have weak flesh, but I know many people who have put their lives at the service of God and are doing wonderful work.

“I don’t want anyone to forget the god who is responsible for all this, who accepts everyone without exception,” he added. “I met in [la iglesia] Sacred Heart of Palm Springs to Pastor Fred, who was married with four children, and who was able to become a priest after asking the Holy Father to allow him. I think there are now about a hundred similar cases in the United States.”

In this sense, he recalled that Pope Francis has said that the focus of the institution he represents will no longer be on the condemnation of the sins of the flesh. “People need love, support and to know that we are not abandoning them, because when they don’t have something like that, they lose faith and hope,” he said.

Wahlberg next to Mel Gibson. (Karen Ballard)

after the controversy

On paper, no Latino actor would turn down an invitation to be part of a film starring two Hollywood idols as big as Wahlberg (whom we’ve already referred to) and Mel Gibson (who plays Stuart’s father, and who is also boyfriend of director and screenwriter Rosalind Ross).

But anyone who is aware of entertainment news will know that both the first and the second remain controversial characters: the first for criminal actions with obvious racist overtones that he committed during his adolescence, and the second for various situations of violence or lack of control. in which he resorted to equally racist expressions.

“This is a story that, in general, speaks of redemption in the human being; I don’t know where they are in their lives,” said Ruiz. “I have been working with actors who are great and who have had controversies; before i made a movie [‘The Marksman’] with Liam Neson [quien ha sido acusado de expresiones racistas]. But, really, I don’t talk much with them about this; my acting process has to do with distancing myself from the person and trying to stay in the world raised by the script”.

During our conversation with Wahlberg, his past actions surfaced without us having to describe them. “We live in a world marked by value judgments, with people saying that they are going to turn their back on someone and that this person does not deserve our love or our support,” he told us. “I do not agree with this; no one is beyond redemption, because it is never too late to change your life.”

“It’s amazing to see what people can achieve when given a second chance,” he added. ‘I had a very difficult childhood, getting into trouble with gangs, drugs, alcohol and all that. I was very young and it was very easy to be influenced. When I was able to turn my life around and start focusing on my faith, I started doing good things, and good things happened to me too.”

before the stars

In the film, Ruiz shares many more moments with Wahlberg than with Gibson, but there is a specific scene with the latter in which the latter, obviously in the character’s skin, treats her harshly and even makes derogatory comments about Latinos, which which must have been scary for her beyond the reputation built by the “Mad Max” star.

“Since I read in the script the relationship between Carmen and Mel Gibson’s character, I consciously tried to separate myself from him during the filming, to the point that sometimes he would come over to say hello and I would walk away,” the actress recalled. “She must have thought: ‘What a ‘bleeder’ this girl is!’

“Later, when we filmed… oh boy! She has such powerful eyes, such strong electricity,” she continued. “I feel like working with him at this point in his life is like working with Marlon Brando; he has enormous weight as an actor. I think this is one of the prettiest characters in his entire career.”

Ruiz was much closer to Wahlberg, including in the actor’s impressive physical transformation process to replicate Long’s massive overweight after joining religious life and being diagnosed with an incurable disease.

“I saw him from when he was eating just tomatoes to when he was eating desserts all the time,” she described. “It was completely real; she suffered a lot, and we were all there for him. On the other hand, when he had us do scenes together, I realized that he is a very sincere actor, very pure in what he does. It’s like when you dance with a great dancer; you just let yourself go.”