Steven Spielberg prepares film based on his life; would come out in 2022

steven spielberg will direct a movie based on his childhood and youth. The 74-year-old American director, who will premiere his version of the popular musical in December Love Without Barriers (West Side Story)is working on a new film that will be inspired by his experiences during adolescence.

According to the portal dead linethe filmmaker is already working on the script, his first since in 2001 he created the script for AI Artificial Intelligence. On this occasion, Spielberg is crafting the story alongside Tony Kushnera screenwriter with whom he has collaborated on films such as Lincoln (2012) and Munich (2005).

What will it be about?

Very few details are known about the project, except that will recount the childhood and adolescence of a young man in Arizona. The specialized environment ensures that the director seeks to have Michelle Williams, who would play the mother of the young protagonist. The actress has been nominated for an Oscar four times, the last in 2017 for her work in manchester by the sea (2016).

According to the post, Steven Spielberg’s plans are to start shooting this film in the summer, with the intention of releasing it in 2022. Although the production schedule is conditioned by the evolution of the covid-19 pandemic.

Spielberg’s first musical

Before, the three-time Oscar winner will premiere in December this year, Love Without Barriers (West Side Story)the first musical film of his career as a director. Based on the work of the same name by Arthur Laurents, with music by the famous Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, the musical is inspired in turn by the classic Romeo and Juliet, by William Shakespeare.

Ansel Elgortactor of BabyDriver (2017) and Under the same star (2014) and newcomer Rachel Zeglerlike the two lovers Tony and Maria, lead the cast of the film. It also highlights the participation of the mythical Rita Moreno, protagonist of the original version of Love Without Barriers (1961).

