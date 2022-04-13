Star Warns could return to Fortnite in season 3

In recent days, various rumors and images have been released that point to a new collaboration between Star Wars and Fortnite.

the popular video game shooter has millions of users around the world and thanks to its collaboration strategy manages to attract all kinds of audiences.

His works based on skin, weapons and all kinds of accessories they are linked with well-known celebrities and even some global brands.

Singers like J Balvin, the Silk Sonic duo, sports leagues like the NBA and even live events with different musical artists have been through the game.

Now information about the return of the LucasFilm franchise, which has already been present in the Battle Royale of Epic Games. A while back bounty hunter Boba Fett had her own appearance.

