Star Warns could return to Fortnite in season 3

In recent days, various rumors and images have been released that point to a new collaboration between Star Wars and Fortnite.

the popular video game shooter has millions of users around the world and thanks to its collaboration strategy manages to attract all kinds of audiences.

His works based on skin, weapons and all kinds of accessories they are linked with well-known celebrities and even some global brands.

Singers like J Balvin, the Silk Sonic duo, sports leagues like the NBA and even live events with different musical artists have been through the game.

Now information about the return of the LucasFilm franchise, which has already been present in the Battle Royale of Epic Games. A while back bounty hunter Boba Fett had her own appearance.

Leaks and rumors about the characters

This time, a leak of LunakisLeaks It shows what the playable characters would be like with the lightsabers characteristic of the Jedi and the Sith in the saga.

Here is gameplay of the 4 Lightsaber’s in Chapter 3 season 2 | #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Uyp9tJYaas — LunakisLeaks – Fortnite Dataminer (@LunakisLeaks) March 25, 2022

Depending on the material that has been shared on social networks, players will be able to use four colors of saber: blue, green, purple and red linked to the Dark Side.

Although there are no official photos of the skins and new characters, an image was published with the weapons, in which their handles are distinguished. Thanks to this detail, it is possible to identify who each sword belongs to.

From left to right, the owners of these sabers are: Luke Skywalker (his second, built by him), Ren Kylo, King (his first which belonged to Luke and Anakin) and Mace Windu (in his rank within the Jedi Council).

This opens a space for doubt in this new Star Wars collaboration with Fortnite. There are no details yet on which characters will actually arrive or if it will only be their sabers.

At the moment, it sounds harder the eventual arrival of Darth Vader Y RenBut it is believed they could join the rest of the protagonists.

You also have to remember that this arises around leaks and rumors for season 3but could be subject to changes and postponements.