Snitch – The Infiltrator: NINE Movie Plot Tonight, Wednesday April 13th

Snitch – The Infiltrator and the movie on air this evening, Wednesday 13 Aprilup NINE starring Dwayne Johnson. It is an action thriller in which a father infiltrates the world of drug trafficking to save his son unjustly in prison. The film is based on a true story.

Snitch is directed by Ric Roman Waugh with Dwayne Johnson as the protagonist. The film was released in theaters in 2013 and grossed $ 57.8 million worldwide, of which $ 42.9 million grossed in the US market. In Italy, distributed by Videa, it grossed € 541 thousand.

The film Snitch – The Infiltrator is inspired by a news story that really happened with a father who, in order to save his son from prison, set up for a drug exchange, decides to collaborate with the DEA by infiltrating a drug cartel.

In the film, the protagonist John Matthews is a quiet businessman whose life changes when his son Jason is arrested and sentenced to 10 years in prison after taking a package from a friend that unbeknownst to him contained drugs. Jason refuses the prosecutor’s offer to provide evidence to reduce his sentence and so the father asks the woman to join the traffickers himself.

The man infiltrates an organization led by the ruthless Malik, who is determined to frame him and exonerate his son. But the situation escalates, John puts another innocent in danger and after meeting a leading man in the drug trafficking in Mexico, what was an impossible undertaking, becomes lethal.