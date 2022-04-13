Six movies to watch in streaming this Easter – Movies and TV

Streaming platforms such as HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video or Star+ have available some of the most iconic biblical films in the history of cinema, and here we tell you what some of the proposals are available for you to put together your Easter movie marathon :

The Ten Commandments (1956)

Where do I see it?: Amazon Prime Video

One of the great biblical blockbusters of Hollywood’s Golden Age, this film by director Cecil B. DeMille is a dramatization of the biblical story of Moses, who after living his entire life as an adopted prince in Egypt becomes a liberator of the Hebrew slaves. With charlton heston like Moses and yul brynner like the Egyptian pharaoh Ramses. Oscar winner for best visual effects.

Ben Hur (1959)

Where do I see it?: hbo max

Another of the most successful and celebrated blockbusters in film history is this adaptation of the novel Ben Hur from Lew Wallaceabout a Jewish prince who is betrayed and sold into slavery by his Roman best friend. charlton heston stars under the direction of William Wyler. At the time of its premiere, Ben Hur It was the most expensive movie in history, involving around ten thousand extras, thousands of horses and amazing special effects to create its most expansive sequences like the iconic chariot race, one of the most iconic action scenes in cinema history. . Ben Hur It won 11 Oscars, including Best Picture.

Spartacus (1960)

Where do I see it?: hbo max

Although it is not explicitly religious in theme – although the rise of Christianity and its effects on Roman society is a peripheral part of the story – this blockbuster from the legendary director Stanley Kubrick about a slave – played by Kirk Douglas – leading a rebellion in the Roman Empire is nonetheless considered an essential part of any Easter cinematic programming.

The Passion of the Christ (2004)

Where do I see it?: Star+

One of the highest-grossing and most controversial Christian-themed films of the century so far, in particular for its raw and violent recreation of the torture and death of Jesus (played by Jim Caviezel) and for accusations of antisemitism against its director Mel Gibson. Beyond its violence, the film is distinguished from other biblical films by being entirely in Latin and Aramaic.

Noah (2014)

Where do I see it?: Amazon Prime Video or Netflix

A director’s blockbuster Darren Aronofsky based on both the traditional biblical account and ancient non-biblical Hebrew texts, offering an alternative account of the events of the worldwide flood and the creation of an ark by Noah and his family to save themselves and countless animal species . With Russell Crowe as Noé, leading a cast that also includes Emma Watson, Jennifer Connelly, Ray Winstone, Anthony Hopkins Y Logan Lerman.

The Resurrection of Christ (2016)

Where do I see it?: Netflix

This movie starring Joseph Fiennes, Tom Felton Y Cliff Curtis tells the story of Jesus’ resurrection from the perspective of Clavius, a Roman soldier tasked with investigating the disappearance of Jesus’ body three days after his crucifixion and death. Directed by Kevin Reynolds.