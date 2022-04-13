Simon Cowell surprised with a remarkable aesthetic change

The reality show judge “Britain’s Got Talent” Y “The X-Factor”, Simon Cowellhas changed his image and it was the first thing his followers noticed when they saw the photos shared by his juror Sofa Vergara.

The entertainment producer, known as Simon has stopped using botox on his face and has started a diet to tidy up, which has resulted in a noticeable physical change, which has surprised his fans.

“I saw a doctor on Harley Street. He specializes in a certain kind of diet. He did my blood tests, urine tests, and everything else, and a month later the results came back and his words were: You have the worst diet of all the patients.” that I saw in my life: you have a diet of a student of the 1960s”.

He has also mentioned that he decided to stop using botox when he noticed that he looked “like something out of a horror movie” and felt that his loved ones would not recognize him. “There was a stage where I might have gone too far. I saw a picture of me from before the other day, and I didn’t recognize it as me in the first place.”he told The Sun.

He also pointed out that his son Eric was the trigger for him to stop injecting himself with the toxin. “Eric was hysterical. Enough is enough. There is no padding on my face at all now. Zero.”

Simon lost 25 kilos and follows a diet based “on white meat, fruit and vegetables, as well as regular exercise”.

