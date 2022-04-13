Sign with the largest celebrity agency in the world – El Financiero

‘Checo’ Pérez continues to reap victories. After having obtained second place on the podium of the Australian Grand Prix, this Tuesday the wme agency announced that the pilot from Guadalajara will join the firm to build projects with various brands.

“We are delighted to welcome Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez to #WME,” the company wrote on its twitter account.

‘Checo’ has not missed the opportunity to demonstrate his potential since the 2022 Formula 1 championship began. Red Bull got his first pole position in qualifying Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, an event that has marked the career of Guadalajara but also of Mexican motor sport.

Why does Checo Pérez sign with the celebrity agency WME?

Hollywood talent agencies are courting stars like never before, betting they can lead a new generation of celebrity sponsors of major brands.

Until a few years ago, the major agencies represented only a handful of video game stars, but now they see an opportunity to turn gamers into household names.

As the gaming industry grows, gamers will develop projects for television, podcasts or animation, according to Conor Beesemyer, agent for William Morris Endeavour(WME), part of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.

“We are going to see more and more players become the face of brands,” Beesemyer said, according to a Bloomberg report. Beesemyer added that the industry is attracting big advertisers not normally associated with popular titles like Fortnite, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Call of Duty.

The Biggest Celebrity Agencies (Creative Artists Agency, WME, United Talent Agency and ICM Partners) have been building their gaming divisions for years, with the goal of hiring competitive esports athletes and streamers who play on major platforms like Amazon.com Inc. Twitch or YouTube.

Earlier this month, Tyler Blevins joined CAA and became one of several players lined up with the firm this year. His long-term sponsorships with Adidas and Red Bull GmbH are examples of where the industry is headed in the next five to 10 years, according to Morris Garrard, research analyst Futuresource Consulting Ltd.

Advertising within the gaming world still has a lot of room to grow, even before its most popular gamers become world-renowned celebrities, such as movie stars or sports figures.

Streamers often target small deals promoting gaming products like headsets or chairs.

What is WME?

The recent ‘signing’ of ‘Checo’ Pérez by William Morris Endeavor Entertainment (WME) represents a stellar moment for the pilot, since this talent agency from various branches of the entertainment world is one of the most important in the United States .

Artists of the stature of Emma Stone, Oprah, Gal Gadot, Charlize Theron has been represented by the firm. Now, Sergio Pérez will ‘rub shoulders’ with great luminaries in the ‘catalogue’ of personalities that are part of WME.

This agency, in addition to carrying out talent projects with fashion brands, accessories, services, among others, has also undertaken philanthropic initiatives.

Early last month, WME announced that it was canceling its annual Oscars awards party, and instead I would donate a million dollars to Unicef to support the victims in Ukraine because of the war that Russia had waged on its territory.

Notable WME clients nominated for Academy Awards included Javier Bardem, Kenneth Branagh, Guillermo del Toro, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam McKay, Kristen Stewart and Denzel Washington.