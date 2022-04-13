She is Mariana González, the “Mexican Kim Kardashian”, girlfriend of Vicente Fernández Jr (PHOTOS)

Vicente Fernandez Jr., eldest son of the recently deceased Vicente Fernández, tried at the time to follow in his father’s footsteps in music, however, more than that, the eldest son of “Charro de Huentitán” has been seen involved in controversies, especially regarding their relationships, So let’s remember that your separation with the driver Mara Patricia Castañeda was very controversial. Today, Vicente Fernández Jr has drawn attention to the have a girlfriend 19 years younger than him. This is what we know about the young couple of the singer and the relationship they have.

Read here: Vicente Fernández Jr is reunited with his ex, Mara Patricia Castañeda, at his father’s funeral

Who is Mariana Gonzalez? also known as the “Mexican Kim Kardashian”

Mariana González She is 38 years old, is originally from Tepatitlán de Morelos, Jalisco, and He has two children from his previous marriage. The woman from Guadalajara comes from a family that sells eggs, and also has a clothing store of which she is the image.

Related news

He is now a celebrity on Instagram because it has approximately 900 thousand followers and that’s where he shares pictures of his looks, her day to day andof course, her love life with Vicente Fernández Jr.

Mariana is also known as the “Mexican Kim Kardashian” thanks to his luxurious lifestyle and their physical resemblance with the real Kim, which is why she has gained fame on social networks. In an Instagram video told her followers that she was “80% surgeries”, fact that does not bother him because he trusts a lot in his beauty.

How did the relationship between Vicente Fernández Jr and his girlfriend begin?

It was in 2020 when they made their relationship public and, according to statements by Vicente Fernández himself, It was he who sent a message to the influencer saying that he was “his fan”. The conversation at that time did not go further, however in April of that year they announced their courtship to the whole world.

Both Mariana and Vicente have expressed their desire to marryHowever, they had to postpone plans due to health complications Charro from Huentitan. In fact, the businesswoman had assured that they were waiting for him to improve so that he could accompany them in said eventunfortunately that will no longer be possible, although Everything indicates that there would be a wedding in 2022.

In addition, no one rejects the idea of ​​having children, because despite the fact that both already have separately, Mariana has said that she likes big families and who plan to have more than one baby.

“I love big families like mine, so I would love to have more babies. So if God doesn’t give, of course he does.” commented

It might interest you: Vicente Fernández, how many children do you have and who are they?