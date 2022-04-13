Sex Education: Actress Emma Mackey seems to walk away from the drama for her new role

One of the popular actresses of the series Sex Education, Emma Mackey, seems to be walking away from the show for its season 4. Due to the fact that she has just received a new role for a film.

April 12, 2022 8:33 p.m.

All fans are waiting for season 4 of the series of Netflix, sex educationwhich is starring the actors ESA Mariposa as Otis Milburn and Emma Mckey as Maeve Wiley. However, this last star seems to be looking to expand her career and gradually move away from the program, after confirming her participation in the film called, Barbie.

Sex Education: Actress Emma Mackey Lands Role in Barbie Movie

The live-action movie Barbie is currently in production, which will feature the participation of margot robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell and now from Emma Mckeywhich means that the success of this new film will surprise all critics at an international level.

The popularity of Emma Mckey has been on the rise, especially since she caught everyone’s attention as Maeve Wiley in the Netflix hit Sex Education. Mackey has been into a film career, with credits in Death on the Nile and an Emily Brontë biopic in which she is the Wuthering Heights novelist.

Plot details are being held in a dream house in Malibu, but according to rumors that have been surfacing, there is a meta aspect to the film’s proceedings. Ferrell is said to be playing the CEO of a toy company that may or may not be Mattel. Curiously, Robbie assured that it will not be a pretty movie, but it will have a little of everything.

“People usually listen to ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I do.'”

Barbie will mark the first feature film of Emma Mckey to her list of experience, so fans who have seen her playing Maeve in the Netflix series, Sex Edutacion, assure that she will be able to demonstrate all her confidence and skills with her new role for the film.

Sex Education: Will Emma Mackey Appear in Season 4?

In the last episodes of the third season of sex educationwe saw how Otis was willing to confess his feelings to Maeve, sending her a voice message, but that was deleted by Isaac (George Robinson) out of spite. Although both finally spoke, she promised him that it would be a “see you later” instead of a farewell, so it is not known if the actress will return.

The Barbie movie will be released in theaters next year, while seasons 1-3 of sex education are broadcast on Netflix, while season 4 is awaiting production.