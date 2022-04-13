Seth Rogen Clears Up Rumor That Emma Watson Walked Off ‘Revelry To The End’ Set In Anger Over Cannibalism Scene – CINEMABLEND

The actress participated in the actor’s film and Evan Goldberg playing herself.

Seth Rogen has clarified the rumor about Emma Watson during the filming of party until the end (2013). Recently, the actor and director spoke in an interview with GQ about what happened with the actress during the production of the film that he starred in and directed. Rumor has it that Watson, who played hermione grange in the saga Harry Potter, she stormed off the set of the apocalyptic comedy for refusing to shoot a scene in which Danny McBride appears as a cannibal and channing tatum as his submissive.

Rogen answered the following in the interview with the aforementioned media: “I mean, I don’t look back and think: ‘How did he think of doing that?’ You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes true, it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was. But that was not a terrible end to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the movie. There are no bad feelings, and I couldn’t be happier with how the movie turned out.”

After these statements and the stir on social networks due to the impression of Watson’s reaction, Rogen wanted to clarify his words through his Twitter account. “I want to correct a story that has surfaced from a recent interview I did. It does not represent what actually happened. Emma Watson didn’t ‘walk off set in a huff’ and it sucks that the perception is that she did.”the actor begins.

“The scene was not what was originally written in the script. It was improvised, it changed drastically and it was not what she agreed to do. The narrative that she was somehow uncool or unprofessional is a complete lie. Of course, I should have communicated it better and since I didn’t, she has been put in an awkward position. She and I talked last night. It was, overall, a shitty situation and it must have been hard for her not to say something and I’m happy and impressed that she did. We agreed together that he was not at the scene. I was excited for the opportunity to work with her and I will be excited to have that opportunity again. I am so sorry and disappointed that it happened and I wish I had done more to prevent this,” she concludes.

party to the end follows a group of friends who attend a party at James Franco’s house in The Angels. The protagonists are trapped when the apocalypse begins. In the film, Watson appears as herself. She like other actors and actresses who collaborated in the film. The cast features names like Jonah Hill, Jay Baruchel, Craig Robinson, Rihanna, Jason Segel, Paul Rudd, Mindy Kaling and Michael Cera; among others.