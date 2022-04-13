Self-management is essential | Theater

Second in a series

The transition from theory to the work scene is one of the challenges faced by aspiring professional actors.

That is the case of Sandy Borrero, a fourth-year student in the Department of Drama at the University of Puerto Rico, in Río Piedras (UPR-RP), who will complete her bachelor’s degree in drama in December.

“I understand that self-management is not fully taught. Teachers can give a speech that we have to audition and different things, but they don’t necessarily give you the tools so that you know what you have to do to promote yourself,” said the 21-year-old student.

Borrero highlighted Professor Edgar García, who was part of the production of the film West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg, and recommended a group of UPR-RP students to receive workshops with part of the cast and production of the film. which he could benefit from.





The student was also part of the cast of La Orestiada, a play that marked the return of university theater to the Río Piedras campus of the UPR. She currently belongs to Elements Agency, in order to be placed in different projects. In fact, Borrero claims that she has taken advantage of every opportunity presented to her by her teachers, en route to her aspirations to enter graduate school, to complete a master’s degree in acting.

In interview with THE SPOKESPERSONfour university professors, who also work as professional actors, emphasize that the new artistic strain must bet on self-management.

“At the current historical point, it is very important that theater artists learn to self-manage their projects, not to depend on a producer to come and hire them. Manage your own projects, the skills to work with the brand —your ‘branding’ as a theater artist— in order to reach a greater number of people,” said actor and journalist Mario Roche.

For her part, the teacher and actress Norwill Fragoso pointed out that “one has to make things happen. We have wonderful people who are doing theater and good theater. We have Scene 7, PR Theater Lab, the people from Teatro Público. There are people who are doing a lot of things. What I tell students is don’t wait for things to happen, but make them happen,” she expressed.

Meanwhile, Jessica Gaspar, director of the Drama Department of the UPR-RP, announced that the department seeks to reinforce the curriculum to integrate self-management into most of the courses.

“I had a dialogue with the colleagues from Teatro Público to make a collaboration to be able to offer a self-management course. We have a master’s degree in cultural management, and in fact, many of our professors teach courses in the master’s degree in cultural management. We are in a curricular revision process, it is the ideal moment to be able to integrate these things into the academic curriculum”, she explained.

While García, with more than 14 years of experience in the classroom, affirmed that the Puerto Rican artist tends to be more valued at a global level, for which the university has “to be responsible for training the actors so that they can enter that such a competitive market.

Although the professors highlight the self-creation of employment, they agree that it is not the only element for a recently graduated actor to start practicing the profession.

Fragoso, who recently joined the School of Arts, Design and Creative Industries of the Universidad del Sagrado Corazón, also highlights the discipline. Roche, for its part, emphasizes social responsibility.

For Gaspar, on the other hand, it is necessary to take into account factors that can affect the selection of the artist, which do not necessarily have to do with capabilities, but with production requirements.

Emphasize preparation

He assured that the department provides students “as far as possible” with the tools to improve their talent tests.

“If you are representing, you do not necessarily have to sound 100% Puerto Rican, much less if you are doing authors from other countries. I demand that they learn to place the sound, to learn to be authentic in order to be able to make a competitive representation within what is acting with veracity”, García pointed out.