Selena Gomez responds to those who criticize her for her weight

In one powerful video, Selena Gomez sends a message to all those who feel entitled to criticize people for their physical appearance. We tell you more about her beautiful message of self-love, which will undoubtedly inspire you.

In recent days we have seen Selena Gomez very active on social networks, something that drew a lot of attention because she had long ago decided to move away from the network.

Selena Gomez reiterates her great self-love

The talented actress of Latin origin returned to respond to those negative messages about her appearance that she has received practically throughout her life, in a TikTok video she decided to touch the point about the terrible body shaming to which she is subjected every day, (or at least least every time he makes an appearance).

For those who do not know the term body shaming in Spanish, it translates as making fun of someone or embarrassing them because of the appearance of their body, which is why the interpreter of ‘Only murders in the building’ expressed “that she doesn’t care” what others think of her

“So I try to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and bought four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings, and a spicy chicken sandwich. But to be honest, I don’t care about my weight because people complain anyway. ‘You are very short’ ‘You are very big’ . ‘That doesn’t fit you.’ ‘Meh meh meh’. I am perfect as I am. Moral of the story? Goodbye”.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Thus, leaving aside trying to please people and adjust to the beauty standards established by society, Selena Gomez He was honest and accepted that he would not stop being happy or enjoying food to please people who will never be satisfied.

Selena Gomez’s health problems

Since 2015, the former Disney teen star has been candid about her health issues, which have taken a toll on her lifestyle: “I have lupus and deal with kidney problems and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of it. health problems. And for me, that’s when I really started to notice the body image thing,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

The terrible autoimmune disease that the actress suffers attacks her immune system and primarily affects her own tissues and organs. For Selena, who has always been honest with her fans, she expressed that her illness is perhaps the main reason for the drastic changes in size that she constantly faces “It’s a combination of everything. It is the medication I have to take for the rest of my life. It even depends on the month, to be honest.”

And it is that being a public figure from an early age, the young actress and singer has expressed how difficult it is for her to receive an unjustified wave of criticism for her physical appearance, “So, for me, I really realized when people started to attack me for it. And really, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends on what happens in my life… And that affected me a lot, you know? I think for me, that seriously messed me up a little bit, ”she assured in the same interview.