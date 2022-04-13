Selena Gomez responds to criticism about her body

Selena Gomez got tired of the criticism of her body, which has been repeated for several years, and took to her social networks to deal with body shaming.

Through a video she posted on Tik Tok, the 29-year-old singer recounted how her weight has lost relevance over the years, which was accompanied by a strong message of self-love.

“I have tried to stay thin, but I went to jack in the box -a fast food chain- and ordered four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich”he confessed with a wry expression.

“But honestly I’m not worried about my weight, because people always criticize about it”he claimed. “You are very small, very big, that does not fit you, blah blah blah…”he said imitating the haters.

“Bitch, I’m perfect just the way I am” (sic), she declared very sure of herself. “Moral of the story? Goodbye”he closed saying in the video that he rescued the site pop cravesince Selena Gómez deleted it after a few hours.

Selena Gomez calls out body shamers who criticize her looks: “Bitch, I am perfect the way I am.” pic.twitter.com/SGShduMNac — PopCrave (@PopCrave) April 11, 2022

SELENA AWAY FROM SOCIAL NETWORKS

It should be noted that it is not the first time that Selena has faced this type of comment, for the same reason the former Disney girl made the decision four years ago to move away from social networks, a decision that she herself described as one of the best of her life. .

It was in an intimate interview with “Good Morning America”, where he openly talked about the personal improvement he has felt since he does not actively use the platforms.

“My life completely changed. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. Also, if I have to be known for something, I hope it’s simply for the way I care about people.”