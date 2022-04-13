Selena Gomez explodes against those who criticize her for her physique: “I’m perfect just the way I am”

Selena Gomez He had to go public and take a hit. especially those haters who censor and criticize him for the appearance of his body. And he said enough. The singer is a staunch supporter of the ‘body positive’ movement and for that reason he has gone to work to transmit a forceful message on his social networks to all the people who dare to comment on his physique.

For the same reason, Selena Gomez posted in a TikTok story in which she is more confident than ever. The archetypes about ‘the ideal body’ are very common in the world of celebrities, there are many who constantly suffer harassment by social networks judging their bodies.

“Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people are going to talk about it anyway: ‘You’re too small’, ‘You’re too big’, ‘That doesn’t suit you’, ‘blah blah blah’, bitch, I am perfect just the way I am. What is the moral of the story? Goodbye,” the Disney star has sentenced.

Singer He’s been through some really bad timescurrently it seems that everything in his life is going quite well and that has given him the strength to stand up to criticism.

Thus Selena can brag about a makeup business that promotes self-love and it is inclusive and beauty products on the rise, a virtual community that supports it, a mental health platform that it has launched to end the stigmas around mental illness and future musical projects.