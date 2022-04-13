Selena Gomez against haters: «I’m perfect just the way I am. I don’t care about my weight “

The former Disney starlet Selena Gomez he is only 29 years old, but to the hatersunfortunately, he has already had to make the callus. Since 2013 fights against an autoimmune disease, the Lupusdue to which, in October 2017, he faced a kidney transplant. The Lupus, as the singer and actress was forced several times to explain on social media, also had “direct impacts” on its weight, which “fluctuates”. An explanation that the body shamers, the serial haters who hide behind a keyboard, apparently was not enough. In fact, Gomez had to return to defend herself from those who attack her for her physical appearance. “I’m trying to stay slim, but I went to Jack in the Box and got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich.“, he wrote ironic in his stories on TikTok. To then launch a body positivity and acceptance message:“I’m perfect just the way I am. I don’t care about my weight. ‘

The star then pointed out that what he eats is irrelevant since there will always be someone who will have something to say about his appearance: “Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people will criticize anyway. “You are too thin”, “You are too fat” … ». Criticisms Selena is used to. According to the singer, her body shaming towards her started in 2015, when she posed naked for his album cover Revival. In an interview with Us Weekly Gomez revealed that just around that time, on her way to the airport, she heard herself scream for the first time: «You’re fat!“. The bullying episodes then repeated themselves, upsetting her to the point of ending it in rehab “for a emotional breakdown“.

That fragile creature is gone. Today Selena, happily single after breaking up with Justin Bieber it’s a allegedly flirting with Chris Evans, is a strong and determined woman. She is able to silence the haters with words that should become the flag of any woman: «I’m perfect just the way I am. I don’t care about my weight. ‘